But even as more Americans are immunized against the virus, public health experts are warning against the loosening of restrictions in states such as Florida and Texas. This month, spring break starts for tens of thousands of college students in the United States, which scientists worry could accelerate the spread of new variants.
Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
L.A. teachers union and public schools reach agreement to reopen classrooms
Los Angeles public schools and the union representing its teachers said Tuesday they had reached a tentative agreement to reopen school buildings next month, paving the way for in-person learning to resume in the nation’s second-largest district.
Los Angeles, with more than 600,000 students, is one of the last remaining large urban districts to remain almost fully remote, as teachers and district administrators there resisted reopening while infection rates in the area were high.
Under the deal, preschool classes, elementary schools and services for students with disabilities are to resume by mid-April, with secondary schools reopening at the end of April. It is contingent on teachers being vaccinated against the coronavirus, health precautions and Los Angeles County exiting the most restrictive tier of health regulations, which is expected shortly.
Amid pandemic, more than 40% of therapists are feeling burned out, says study
Leela Magavi, a child and adult psychiatrist, has experienced the pandemic through a range of perspectives. Working in Newport Beach, Calif., she has been helping clients navigate the realities of the pandemic, including an increase in child abuse. One day, a young client of hers confided that a family member was sexually abusing her, Magavi says. “When I finished work that day, my husband asked me if I was okay, and I immediately burst into tears, wishing I could rewind time to save that precious child from the despicable things she had endured.”
All the while, Magavi is also facing the painful effects of being isolated during the pandemic. In the past year, she lost her last living grandparent, as well as a childhood friend. Her father-in-law is battling cancer.
As Magavi puts it: “I am concurrently tackling my own grief and the grief of my patients.”
Restaurants lobbied hard for economic relief. And they got it
On Saturday, as many Americans were enjoying a weekend, Tom Colicchio was on a Zoom call with about 30 members of the Independent Restaurant Coalition. They were watching the Senate vote on the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the $1.9 trillion package to provide economic relief for millions of businesses and individuals, including the ailing restaurant industry.
Shortly after noon, senators passed the bill along party lines, all but ensuring that once the U.S. House votes on the Senate-amended rescue plan, which it is poised to do on Wednesday, independent restaurant operators will finally see some targeted relief money, to the tune of $28.6 billion. For the IRC, which formed as the pandemic was just sinking its teeth into the American economy, the vote capped a grueling, year-long effort to seek direct grants for a hospitality industry that in the past 12 months has shed 2 million jobs, lost an estimated $240 billion in revenue and seen 110,000 establishments close.
Challenges still loom for Biden stimulus even as relief bill set to pass Congress
Congress is set to give the final green light to a $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package Wednesday, setting in motion another gargantuan political lift: a Washington-wide effort to administer one of the largest economic relief packages in U.S. history.
Over the coming weeks, the Biden administration must send another round of one-time checks to millions of families, rethink vast portions of the U.S. tax code and dole out much-needed sums to help cash-strapped Americans, seeking to swiftly blunt an economic crisis that has left millions without jobs and falling further behind financially.
Some of the ambitious elements of the soon-to-be law — including new child tax support, aid to local governments and money to help families pay rent — could take much longer to disburse. The sheer volume of new programs threatens to swamp federal agencies, including the Internal Revenue Service, leaving some lawmakers fearful about early delays.