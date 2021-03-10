The first juror picked in the case — a White man from Minneapolis who said he worked as a chemist for an environmental testing company — said he had never seen the viral video of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck — causing a stir in the courtroom where it has been assumed that most summoned have extensive knowledge of an incident that has been credited with spurring a national reckoning on issues of race, social justice and policing.

The jury selection came amid continued uncertainty about possible delays in the case. Efforts to pick a jury were halted Monday after prosecutors questioned whether Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter A. Cahill could proceed in the case without ruling on a prosecution effort to reinstate a charge of third-degree murder against Chauvin. Cahill, who threw out the charge in the fall, saying it could not be applied to the case, was ordered by the Minnesota Court of Appeals on Friday to reconsider his decision.

Cahill said Monday that he was not yet able to rule on the issue because the appeals court ruling was pending. But he described the third-degree murder charge as a narrow issue in the case and said he planned to move forward with jury selection and other pretrial matters. The decision drew objections from prosecutors, who filed a motion for a stay in the case with the state court of appeals, arguing that the lack of clarity on charges and questions about Cahill’s jurisdiction risk the case being thrown out on appeal.

There was no further clarity on the issue Tuesday, and Cahill has said he plans to proceed in the case until told otherwise. The appellate court has indicated it is still reviewing the prosecution’s request for a stay in the case, but has not asked Cahill to pause the cause while it is doing so.