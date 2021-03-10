MINNEAPOLIS — Jury selection continues Wednesday in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who held his knee on George Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes last May and is now charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in his death.

Here are some significant developments:
  • Three jurors were selected Tuesday, the first day of jury selection, and six others were dismissed after hours of slow and sometimes intense questioning in which nearly all of those summoned admitted to holding “very negative views” of Chauvin.
  • Attorneys are seeking to seat 12 jurors and up to four alternates in a landmark trial that is widely viewed as a potential barometer of change in a country where police officers are rarely punished for abusive behavior and fatal tactics used on the job.
  • The jury selection continues against a backdrop of legal uncertainty amid an ongoing dispute over a prosecution effort to reinstate a third-degree murder charge that has elicited appeals on both sides.

Two White men and one woman, who appeared to be biracial, were seated on the panel during jury selection on Tuesday — a faster than expected pace amid defense concerns that a fair trial is not possible in Minneapolis because of extensive media coverage of the case and intense emotions in the community around policing.

The first juror picked in the case — a White man from Minneapolis who said he worked as a chemist for an environmental testing company — said he had never seen the viral video of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck — causing a stir in the courtroom where it has been assumed that most summoned have extensive knowledge of an incident that has been credited with spurring a national reckoning on issues of race, social justice and policing.

The jury selection came amid continued uncertainty about possible delays in the case. Efforts to pick a jury were halted Monday after prosecutors questioned whether Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter A. Cahill could proceed in the case without ruling on a prosecution effort to reinstate a charge of third-degree murder against Chauvin. Cahill, who threw out the charge in the fall, saying it could not be applied to the case, was ordered by the Minnesota Court of Appeals on Friday to reconsider his decision.

Cahill said Monday that he was not yet able to rule on the issue because the appeals court ruling was pending. But he described the third-degree murder charge as a narrow issue in the case and said he planned to move forward with jury selection and other pretrial matters. The decision drew objections from prosecutors, who filed a motion for a stay in the case with the state court of appeals, arguing that the lack of clarity on charges and questions about Cahill’s jurisdiction risk the case being thrown out on appeal.

There was no further clarity on the issue Tuesday, and Cahill has said he plans to proceed in the case until told otherwise. The appellate court has indicated it is still reviewing the prosecution’s request for a stay in the case, but has not asked Cahill to pause the cause while it is doing so.

Nelson, Chauvin’s attorney, filed a petition with the appellate court opposing a stay in the case. At the same time, he filed a separate appeal with the Minnesota Supreme Court opposing the reinstatement of the third-degree murder charge — a motion that could potentially delay the trial for months if accepted.