Additional charges include possession of a dangerous weapon while under the age of 18, and reckless endangerment.
Kenosha County District Attorney Thomas Binger said both his office and Rittenhouse attorney Mark Richards would not be prepared to start the trial at the earlier date.
Moving a status hearing to March 29 “will put us in a better position to know whether or not we’ll be ready … it will also give us time to make sure witnesses will be available and all attorneys will be available,” Binger said.
Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder granted the status hearing and the new trial date.
“This case is getting older, but we’ll probably get a year from the time you were charged plus … it’s the day you were arraigned,” he told Rittenhouse, who attended the virtual hearing via Zoom. “Do you have any problem with the extension?”
Rittenhouse replied he did not.