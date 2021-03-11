Former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter urge the public to get vaccinated in an ad aired by the Ad Council on March 11. (Ad Council)

A new series of public service announcements released Thursday feature former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter encouraging Americans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus — the latest bid to convince millions of skeptics who say they’re holding out.

“This vaccine means hope,” Obama says in one of the ads, released on Thursday. “It will protect you and those you love from this dangerous and deadly disease.”

“In order to get rid of this pandemic, it’s important for our fellow citizens to get vaccinated,” added Bush. “So roll up your sleeve and do your part.”

The ads were overseen by the Ad Council, the nonprofit communications industry group responsible for public health messages including “Friends Don’t Let Friends Drive Drunk.” The Ad Council last month launched a new campaign, “It’s Up To You,” intended to win over holdouts on the vaccine and backed by $52 million in donations.

The former presidents are joined by first ladies Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, and Rosalynn Carter in some of the ads, which were devised by two creative agencies, Group SJR and Pereira O’Dell, that worked pro bono.

The ads do not feature Donald Trump. The effort to feature the former presidents was begun in December, when Trump was still in office, said Ben Dorf, a vice president at the Ad Council. Some of the ads were also filmed at January’s presidential inauguration, which Trump did not attend.