E.U. trades accusations of vaccine nationalism with Britain and the U.S.
BERLIN — The European Union is defending itself against accusations of vaccine nationalism, highlighting its role in producing coronavirus vaccines for export and calling out the United States and Britain for not similarly sharing with the world.
The E.U. came under heavy criticism after member Italy blocked the export of 250,000 AstraZeneca doses to Australia last week, citing coronavirus vaccine shortages and delayed supplies to the bloc.
But now the E.U. is emphasizing that just one shipment was held back, while 257 others have gone out.
A European official, speaking on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to share the information publicly, said Wednesday that the bloc had approved the export of more than 34 million coronavirus vaccine doses since late January. Britain was the biggest recipient of those exports, with more than 9 million doses, followed by Canada, which got nearly 4 million, and Mexico, which received more than 3 million. The bloc approved the export of more than 950,000 doses to the United States.
Global coronavirus cases rise for second week amid outbreaks in Middle East and Africa
New global coronavirus cases rose for the second week in a row due to climbing infections in the Middle East and Africa, the World Health Organization said.
The uptick in those regions, however, came as viral surges appeared to subside elsewhere, including in the Americas, Southeast Asia and the Western Pacific.
The new number of cases worldwide grew by 2 percent in the first week of March — an increase driven by 10 percent jumps in both the Middle East and Africa, the WHO said.
Infections surged in countries such as Botswana, Jordan, Lebanon and Zambia. In Europe, new cases also rose by 4 percent, the agency said.
But covid-related deaths continued their decline worldwide, dropping by 6 percent as part of a broader trend beginning in early February. More than 2.6 million people have died from the virus worldwide, out of some 118 million infections.
The only region where the WHO reported a rise in coronavirus deaths was the Eastern Mediterranean, which includes the Middle East and North Africa. There, fatalities grew by 6 percent due largely to higher death tolls in places such as Jordan, Lebanon and the Palestinian Territories.
The WHO also warned against the continued spread of new, more transmissible variants of the virus, including those first discovered in Brazil, Britain and South Africa. According to the organization, those three variants were all detected in new countries during the first week of March.
The British variant known as B.1.1.7 has now been identified in 111 countries, while the variant first spotted in South Africa has appeared in 58 countries. The P.1 variant first detected in Brazil has now reached 32 countries.
Federal relief means Amtrak can restore daily long-distance train service
Daily service will be restored to long-distance Amtrak trains starting in May, and hundreds of furloughed employees will be called to report back to work as early as next month, the passenger railroad announced Wednesday after Congress passed a pandemic relief package that includes $1.7 billion for the carrier.
Amtrak ended daily service last year to hundreds of stations outside the Northeast as part of cost-saving measures that followed a precipitous drop in ridership and revenue amid the coronavirus pandemic. Most Amtrak long-distance trains have been operating three times a week since October.
The company said it will begin to notify more than 1,200 furloughed employees this month to report to work as early as April.
Stories from Sergio Ristorante Italiano, which survived for 37 years until the pandemic
The show lasted nearly 37 years. You could catch it almost every night, from Monday to Saturday, in the unlikely venue of a basement of a Doubletree Hotel in downtown Silver Spring.
There, at Sergio Ristorante Italiano, Sergio Toni and his son, Luigi, took center stage in shirt sleeves and neckties, amid a whiff of garlic and opera music — always opera music — as the soundtrack. The choreography varied. Though Sergio had thinned in recent years, regulars remember him as the biggest guy in the room, the one who greeted them with bearhugs and golf jokes.
But then the pandemic hit in March 2020, and the show couldn’t go on, not for Sergio or for thousands of other restaurants around the country. But many couldn’t keep up, and their closures have left holes in the communities they fed and in the lives of those doing the feeding. According to the National Restaurant Association, the coronavirus era has seen 110,000 establishments closed temporarily or for good.
27 entertainers on the disbelief and despair that took over when covid-19 shut down their world
Maybe you were at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York, taking in a matinee of “La Traviata” from a primo seat. Or packed into the 9:30 Club in Washington, clutching an IPA as the Drive-By Truckers blew through 30 songs in 2½ hours. Or you could have been at home, on the couch, tuning in to one of the Jimmys or Stephen Colbert and wondering why the in-studio crowd was so quiet.
It was a year ago this month that it all came apart.
The rumblings from China and Italy began rattling lives in the United States, crowding hospitals, rewiring businesses and clearing classrooms. The NBA would soon suspend its season, Broadway started shutting down and Tom Hanks, looking like he had signed up for a “Castaway” sequel, quarantined after being diagnosed in Australia. A mysterious novel coronavirus was fast becoming a global pandemic. Arts and culture would be among its many victims.
As hospitalizations for coronavirus drop, officials urge caution over premature reopening
The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus has plummeted across the United States as the nation’s vaccination effort continues ramping up. But with some states racing to reopen, health officials continue to press for a careful approach, mindful of the threat posed by more-contagious variants of the virus.
About 43,000 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus nationwide on Tuesday, down from a peak of more than 141,000 in early January, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention analyzed by The Washington Post. The number of coronavirus patients is now the lowest recorded since October, before a winter surge of cases overwhelmed hospitals in many states. The pace of vaccinations, meanwhile, has accelerated, with the average number of doses given exceeding 2 million per day, according to Post data.
U.S. officials said they were encouraged by the improved numbers, yet continued urging a careful approach to loosening restrictions.
(Most) Former presidents urge Americans to get vaccinated in new ad campaign
A new series of public service announcements released Thursday feature former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter encouraging Americans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus — the latest bid to convince millions of skeptics who say they’re holding out.
“This vaccine means hope,” Obama says in one of the ads, released on Thursday. “It will protect you and those you love from this dangerous and deadly disease.”
“In order to get rid of this pandemic, it’s important for our fellow citizens to get vaccinated,” added Bush. “So roll up your sleeve and do your part.”
The ads were overseen by the Ad Council, the nonprofit communications industry group responsible for public health messages including “Friends Don’t Let Friends Drive Drunk.” The Ad Council last month launched a new campaign, “It’s Up To You,” intended to win over holdouts on the vaccine and backed by $52 million in donations.
The former presidents are joined by first ladies Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, and Rosalynn Carter in some of the ads, which were devised by two creative agencies, Group SJR and Pereira O’Dell, that worked pro bono.
The ads do not feature Donald Trump. The effort to feature the former presidents was begun in December, when Trump was still in office, said Ben Dorf, a vice president at the Ad Council. Some of the ads were also filmed at January’s presidential inauguration, which Trump did not attend.
More than 62 million American adults have gotten at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But public health officials have been alarmed by the significant number of vaccine skeptics, with nearly one-third of Republican voters saying they “definitely won’t” get the coronavirus vaccine.