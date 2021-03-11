New global coronavirus cases rose for the second week in a row due to climbing infections in the Middle East and Africa, the World Health Organization said.

The uptick in those regions, however, came as viral surges appeared to subside elsewhere, including in the Americas, Southeast Asia and the Western Pacific.

The new number of cases worldwide grew by 2 percent in the first week of March — an increase driven by 10 percent jumps in both the Middle East and Africa, the WHO said.

Infections surged in countries such as Botswana, Jordan, Lebanon and Zambia. In Europe, new cases also rose by 4 percent, the agency said.

But covid-related deaths continued their decline worldwide, dropping by 6 percent as part of a broader trend beginning in early February. More than 2.6 million people have died from the virus worldwide, out of some 118 million infections.

The only region where the WHO reported a rise in coronavirus deaths was the Eastern Mediterranean, which includes the Middle East and North Africa. There, fatalities grew by 6 percent due largely to higher death tolls in places such as Jordan, Lebanon and the Palestinian Territories.

The WHO also warned against the continued spread of new, more transmissible variants of the virus, including those first discovered in Brazil, Britain and South Africa. According to the organization, those three variants were all detected in new countries during the first week of March.