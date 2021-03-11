Please Note

The Washington Post is providing this important information about the coronavirus for free. For more free coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, sign up for our Coronavirus Updates newsletter where all stories are free to read.

A new series of public service announcements have been released featuring former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter encouraging Americans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus — the latest bid to convince millions of skeptics who say they’re holding out.

“This vaccine means hope,” Obama says in one of the ads, released on Thursday. “It will protect you and those you love from this dangerous and deadly disease.”

The ads do not feature Donald Trump. The effort to feature the former presidents was begun in December, when Trump was still in office, said Ben Dorf, a vice president at the Ad Council. Some of the ads featuring the former presidents were also filmed at January’s presidential inauguration, which Trump did not attend.

Here are some significant developments:
  • Congress approved a sweeping $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package Wednesday, which includes $1,400 for most Americans, extends enhanced unemployment benefits and offers relief for low-income families. Biden is expected to sign the bill Friday.
  • Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) threatened a lawsuit against the city of Austin and Travis County for ordering businesses to continue requiring customers to wear masks after the state itself remove its mandate.
  • Federal health officials expanded guidelines for nursing homes, allowing residents to meet with visitors indoors.
  • The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus has plummeted across the United States as the nation’s vaccination effort continues ramping up.
  • More than 528,000 people have died from the coronavirus in the United States but the weekly average of new case has fallen 11.5 percent while daily reported deaths have fallen 23.4 percent.

Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.

6:35 a.m.
Link copied
link

27 entertainers on the disbelief and despair that took over when covid-19 shut down their world

By Geoff Edgers

Maybe you were at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York, taking in a matinee of “La Traviata” from a primo seat. Or packed into the 9:30 Club in Washington, clutching an IPA as the Drive-By Truckers blew through 30 songs in 2½ hours. Or you could have been at home, on the couch, tuning in to one of the Jimmys or Stephen Colbert and wondering why the in-studio crowd was so quiet.

It was a year ago this month that it all came apart.

The rumblings from China and Italy began rattling lives in the United States, crowding hospitals, rewiring businesses and clearing classrooms. The NBA would soon suspend its season, Broadway started shutting down and Tom Hanks, looking like he had signed up for a “Castaway” sequel, quarantined after being diagnosed in Australia. A mysterious novel coronavirus was fast becoming a global pandemic. Arts and culture would be among its many victims.

6:34 a.m.
Link copied
link

As hospitalizations for coronavirus drop, officials urge caution over premature reopening

By Brittany Shammas, Brittney Martin, Richard Webner and Dan Diamond

The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus has plummeted across the United States as the nation’s vaccination effort continues ramping up. But with some states racing to reopen, health officials continue to press for a careful approach, mindful of the threat posed by more-contagious variants of the virus.

About 43,000 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus nationwide on Tuesday, down from a peak of more than 141,000 in early January, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention analyzed by The Washington Post. The number of coronavirus patients is now the lowest recorded since October, before a winter surge of cases overwhelmed hospitals in many states. The pace of vaccinations, meanwhile, has accelerated, with the average number of doses given exceeding 2 million per day, according to Post data.

U.S. officials said they were encouraged by the improved numbers, yet continued urging a careful approach to loosening restrictions.

6:33 a.m.
Link copied
link

(Most) Former presidents urge Americans to get vaccinated in new ad campaign

By Dan Diamond
Former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter urge the public to get vaccinated in an ad aired by the Ad Council on March 11. (Ad Council)

A new series of public service announcements released Thursday feature former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter encouraging Americans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus — the latest bid to convince millions of skeptics who say they’re holding out.

“This vaccine means hope,” Obama says in one of the ads, released on Thursday. “It will protect you and those you love from this dangerous and deadly disease.”

“In order to get rid of this pandemic, it’s important for our fellow citizens to get vaccinated,” added Bush. “So roll up your sleeve and do your part.”

The ads were overseen by the Ad Council, the nonprofit communications industry group responsible for public health messages including “Friends Don’t Let Friends Drive Drunk.” The Ad Council last month launched a new campaign, “It’s Up To You,” intended to win over holdouts on the vaccine and backed by $52 million in donations.

The former presidents are joined by first ladies Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, and Rosalynn Carter in some of the ads, which were devised by two creative agencies, Group SJR and Pereira O’Dell, that worked pro bono.

The ads do not feature Donald Trump. The effort to feature the former presidents was begun in December, when Trump was still in office, said Ben Dorf, a vice president at the Ad Council. Some of the ads were also filmed at January’s presidential inauguration, which Trump did not attend.

More than 62 million American adults have gotten at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But public health officials have been alarmed by the significant number of vaccine skeptics, with nearly one-third of Republican voters saying they “definitely won’t” get the coronavirus vaccine.