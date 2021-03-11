The ads do not feature Donald Trump. The effort to feature the former presidents was begun in December, when Trump was still in office, said Ben Dorf, a vice president at the Ad Council. Some of the ads featuring the former presidents were also filmed at January’s presidential inauguration, which Trump did not attend.
Maybe you were at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York, taking in a matinee of “La Traviata” from a primo seat. Or packed into the 9:30 Club in Washington, clutching an IPA as the Drive-By Truckers blew through 30 songs in 2½ hours. Or you could have been at home, on the couch, tuning in to one of the Jimmys or Stephen Colbert and wondering why the in-studio crowd was so quiet.
It was a year ago this month that it all came apart.
The rumblings from China and Italy began rattling lives in the United States, crowding hospitals, rewiring businesses and clearing classrooms. The NBA would soon suspend its season, Broadway started shutting down and Tom Hanks, looking like he had signed up for a “Castaway” sequel, quarantined after being diagnosed in Australia. A mysterious novel coronavirus was fast becoming a global pandemic. Arts and culture would be among its many victims.
As hospitalizations for coronavirus drop, officials urge caution over premature reopening
The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus has plummeted across the United States as the nation’s vaccination effort continues ramping up. But with some states racing to reopen, health officials continue to press for a careful approach, mindful of the threat posed by more-contagious variants of the virus.
About 43,000 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus nationwide on Tuesday, down from a peak of more than 141,000 in early January, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention analyzed by The Washington Post. The number of coronavirus patients is now the lowest recorded since October, before a winter surge of cases overwhelmed hospitals in many states. The pace of vaccinations, meanwhile, has accelerated, with the average number of doses given exceeding 2 million per day, according to Post data.
U.S. officials said they were encouraged by the improved numbers, yet continued urging a careful approach to loosening restrictions.
A new series of public service announcements released Thursday feature former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter encouraging Americans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus — the latest bid to convince millions of skeptics who say they’re holding out.
“This vaccine means hope,” Obama says in one of the ads, released on Thursday. “It will protect you and those you love from this dangerous and deadly disease.”
“In order to get rid of this pandemic, it’s important for our fellow citizens to get vaccinated,” added Bush. “So roll up your sleeve and do your part.”
The ads were overseen by the Ad Council, the nonprofit communications industry group responsible for public health messages including “Friends Don’t Let Friends Drive Drunk.” The Ad Council last month launched a new campaign, “It’s Up To You,” intended to win over holdouts on the vaccine and backed by $52 million in donations.
The former presidents are joined by first ladies Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, and Rosalynn Carter in some of the ads, which were devised by two creative agencies, Group SJR and Pereira O’Dell, that worked pro bono.
The ads do not feature Donald Trump. The effort to feature the former presidents was begun in December, when Trump was still in office, said Ben Dorf, a vice president at the Ad Council. Some of the ads were also filmed at January’s presidential inauguration, which Trump did not attend.
More than 62 million American adults have gotten at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But public health officials have been alarmed by the significant number of vaccine skeptics, with nearly one-third of Republican voters saying they “definitely won’t” get the coronavirus vaccine.