On Wednesday, the Minnesota Supreme Court declined to take up the appeal filed by Eric Nelson, Chauvin’s attorney, seeking to overturn a state Court of Appeals ruling that ordered Cahill to reconsider a third-degree murder charge in the case.
Cahill, who threw out the charge in the fall, on Monday declined to take up the issue, saying he did not have jurisdiction because the appeals court ruling was pending. Cahill described the third-degree murder charge as a narrow issue in the case and pressed forward with jury selection and other pretrial matters. That decision drew objections from prosecutors, who filed an appellate court motion for a stay in the case, arguing that the lack of clarity on charges and questions about Cahill’s jurisdiction risk the case being thrown out on appeal.
It was not immediately clear how the state Supreme Court decision would affect the pace of the trial. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (D), whose office is overseeing the prosecution, suggested that he thought it cleared the way for Cahill to reinstate the third-degree murder charge, calling it “fair and appropriate” in the case.
But as word of the ruling broke during a pause in jury selection late Wednesday afternoon, Cahill said the issue remained unclear. “I think we still have the jurisdictional issue,” Cahill said. He said he would address it during pretrial motions on Thursday.