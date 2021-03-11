MINNEAPOLIS — Jury selection is set to resume Thursday in the trial of the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd, with the court expected to address an ongoing legal dispute over charges in the case.

Here’s what to know:
  • Prosecutors are seeking to reinstate a third-degree murder charge against former officer Derek Chauvin after the Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to hear an appeal from Chauvin’s attorney on the issue.
  • Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter A. Cahill, who is overseeing the trial, has rejected the charge in the past, saying it cannot be applied in this case. He continued with jury selection despite prosecution calls for proceedings to stop until charges against Chauvin are clarified.
  • Two more jurors were seated Wednesday, and five have been impaneled overall as the court seeks to seat 12 jurors and up to four alternates — a faster than expected pace in the closely watched case.

At issue is the prosecution’s attempt to reinstate a third-degree murder charge against Chauvin, the White officer filmed with his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes during a police investigation last May. He is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the Black man’s death.

On Wednesday, the Minnesota Supreme Court declined to take up the appeal filed by Eric Nelson, Chauvin’s attorney, seeking to overturn a state Court of Appeals ruling that ordered Cahill to reconsider a third-degree murder charge in the case.

Cahill, who threw out the charge in the fall, on Monday declined to take up the issue, saying he did not have jurisdiction because the appeals court ruling was pending. Cahill described the third-degree murder charge as a narrow issue in the case and pressed forward with jury selection and other pretrial matters. That decision drew objections from prosecutors, who filed an appellate court motion for a stay in the case, arguing that the lack of clarity on charges and questions about Cahill’s jurisdiction risk the case being thrown out on appeal.

It was not immediately clear how the state Supreme Court decision would affect the pace of the trial. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (D), whose office is overseeing the prosecution, suggested that he thought it cleared the way for Cahill to reinstate the third-degree murder charge, calling it “fair and appropriate” in the case.

But as word of the ruling broke during a pause in jury selection late Wednesday afternoon, Cahill said the issue remained unclear. “I think we still have the jurisdictional issue,” Cahill said. He said he would address it during pretrial motions on Thursday.