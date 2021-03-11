Seconds later, the officer fired five times, hitting the man at least once in his upper body, police said. He was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

At a news conference later on Wednesday, police said the officer who fired is on administrative leave pending internal and criminal investigations. Authorities have not yet identified the victim or the officer.

“Any time you see one of these videos it’s heartbreaking — it’s hard to look at,” Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren (D) said at the news conference. “No person can look at this video and think that, ‘Oh, this is OK.'"

The shooting brings more scrutiny to the Rochester Police Department, which has faced local and national backlash over its handling of mental health crises, including in its treatment of Daniel T. Prude, a 41-year-old Black man who died last year after officers covered his head with a hood. Warren acknowledged that the force will face difficult questions in the latest shooting.

“A number of questions always come to mind: Could this have ended differently? Could a Taser or less than lethal force have been used? Could the officer continued retreating?" Warren said. “Then I realized hindsight is 20-20 and that I personally see things through a different lens.”

The shooting happened after police were dispatched to the Open Door Mission, a homeless shelter in downtown Rochester, at 2:55 a.m. on Wednesday, interim police Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan said during Wednesday’s news conference. A staff member at the shelter reported that a man she did not recognize stole several knives from a kitchen and ran out. He then started cutting himself with the knives, the Democrat and Chronicle reported.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they instructed the man to “drop the knife” several times, body-camera footage shows. Police retreated as the man started walking toward them and yelling threats.

“Okay, I need you to not kill me for Jesus, and I need you to drop that knife right now,” one officer said, responding to a comment that is inaudible in the body-camera footage.

The man repeated “I’m dangerous” several times and told the officers to shoot him.

“Come on man, we don’t got to go down this road,” the officer responded.

Moments later the man ran toward the officer, which prompted him to discharge his weapon.

“God damnit,” the officer said.

The officers, who had retreated about 400 feet since encountering the man, according to police, immediately started attending to his wounds.

“C’mon man, stick with us,” one officer said.

The man was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead at 3:55 a.m., police said.

The New York Attorney General’s office is reviewing the incident to determine if they have jurisdiction over the case, police said.

Herriott-Sullivan said officers called for nonlethal options, including a bean-bag gun and Taser, but they didn’t arrive in time.

“This incident occurred over several minutes, which is not enough time for those resources … to arrive,” she said.

Warren encouraged residents to be patient and trust Herriott-Sullivan as her force reviews the incident.

“I know despite how these videos make us all feel, make her feel,” Warren said, referring to Herriott-Sullivan. “I’m asking you to trust her, to trust her team to evaluate, to research, and review, then to come before you, the people of our community, and let you know exactly what happened here, how it happened, and what she believes is the next step to move forward.”

The Rochester Police Accountability Board said it had not reviewed the video as of late Wednesday.

The Board’s chair, Shani Wilson, said in a statement that “this latest incident may raise the same questions our community has been asking for months about officer training, RPD culture, and the Person in Crisis Team,” she said, referring to a recent initiative to send mental health professionals to help with some crises.

An unidentified Rochester, N.Y., police officer wrestled a woman to the ground and then pepper-sprayed her on Feb. 22. The woman was charged with trespassing. (The Washington Post)

The team was put in place amid a number of contentious cases that have rocked the department since Prude’s death. In February, body-camera footage showed an officer pepper-spraying a 9-year-old girl in the midst of a mental crisis. Last week, police released body-camera footage showing another officer pepper-spraying a woman in front of her 3-year-old daughter.

Asked why the Person in Crisis Team was not sent to the scene in Wednesday’s shooting, Herriott-Sullivan said the unit couldn’t respond because the man was armed.

“Right now at this point — for the PIC Team — when you have a person with a weapon, for their safety, they’re not sent to these calls,” she said.

Wilson said the shooting should be a wake-up call to police to respond to the accountability board’s demands for transparency in all its cases.