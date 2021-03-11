But not even 30 seconds passed before the officers aggressively handcuffed the boy, who shrieked out in pain as he was being detained against his will, according to a new federal lawsuit filed this week. From there, the sheriff’s deputies, who were working as school resource officers at Sagewood Middle School in Parker, Colo., allegedly then grabbed the handcuffed boy by the back of his neck and left him in a patrol car for two hours — where he repeatedly banged his head against the car’s Plexiglas.

AD

AD

“Stop! Stop! You’re hurting me!” the boy exclaimed to the officers. “Don’t you know what the word ‘stop’ means?”

Now, almost 18 months after the incident, the boy’s family is suing the Douglas County School District and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, claiming they failed to properly train school resource officers on how to handle situations involving children with disabilities.

The boy, who is referred to as A.V. in the lawsuit, was arrested on suspicion of assault, harassment and resisting arrest. The charges were eventually dropped, but not before the child’s parents had to post a $25,000 bond to get the boy out of juvenile jail.

“I can’t even imagine your 11-year-old child, with or without disabilities, being in that situation of getting dragged down the hallway in handcuffs and being put in a police car,” attorney Jack Robinson, who is representing the boy’s family, said in an interview with The Washington Post. “It’s abhorrent, it’s shocking.”

AD

AD

The federal lawsuit, which was first reported by the Denver Post, was filed Tuesday in the District of Colorado by the American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado and Denver law firm Spies, Powers & Robinson.

The harrowing case in Colorado has again raised questions on when and where police should be called on to help, as critics argue that a mental health crisis inside a classroom falls outside the role of law enforcement. In August, an 8-year-old Florida boy with emotional and behavioral disabilities was arrested for an alleged incident with a substitute teacher. Two months later, a 7-year-old with autism in North Carolina was handcuffed and pinned to the ground by a school resource officer for allegedly spitting inside his special-needs school.

Paula Hans, a spokeswoman with the Douglas County School District, declined to comment on the case.

AD

AD

“The School District has not been served with the complaint and has not yet had the opportunity to fully analyze its allegations and claims,” she said in a statement to The Post. “Further, the District does not comment on active litigation and will have no comment to make outside of the court proceedings.”

Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Lauren Childress defended the officers in a statement to The Post.

“The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is committed to protecting the entire community, especially the students and staff who attend our schools,” Childress said in a statement. “When we receive a call for service, especially one that involves a criminal allegation, we must respond.”

AD

Michelle Hanson, the boy’s mother, recalled in a news release how the first three weeks of the 2019-20 school year were “gold” for her son, who was in an affective needs program at Sagewood, more than 30 miles southeast of Denver. “They were phenomenal weeks,” she said.

AD

It would change on a Thursday afternoon. On Aug. 29, 2019, A.V. was experiencing “disability-related behavioral challenges” when a classmate wrote on the 11-year-old with a marker, according to the lawsuit. A.V. responded by poking the classmate with a pencil, resulting in a small cut on his arm. Although the classmate said the cut did not hurt, the 11-year-old was requested to leave the classroom by the school’s dean of students and principal, the lawsuit says.

As A.V. was sitting quietly with the school psychologist, the principal allegedly relayed to resource officers Sidney Nicholson and Lyle Peterson that the boy had responded to his classmate by “stabbing” him, and was concerned that there would be another incident. The officers proposed bringing the boy to their office to talk, the lawsuit says, and Nicholson said they’d be prepared if the boy didn’t want to go: “If he wants to come, that’s fine; if he doesn’t, that’s fine, too.”

AD

That was not the case when the officers arrived, the body-cam footage shows. A.V., who is not highly verbal, according to the lawsuit, did not respond to the officers’ attempt to get him to come with them, resulting in the officers each grabbing the boy by his wrists and lifting him from his chair.

AD

“Well, I’ve asked you. Now I’m telling you,” the officer said, according to the video. “You’re just making this worse.”

During the course of the 3½-minute video, the boy is heard crying and screaming, pleading with the two officers to stop being so aggressive.

“You’re choking me!” the boy said at one point, according to the video.

As A.V. resisted getting in the car, the body-cam footage shows that one of the officers yelled, “I’m not asking you anymore! I’m telling you what we’re doing!”

AD

“It’s hurting me!” the boy yelled. As the boy continued to scream, one of the officers could be heard saying, “I don’t understand.”

Childress, the sheriff’s office spokeswoman, said that officers responded after receiving a report that a student had “stabbed” a classmate with “a pair of scissors.”

“In this particular incident, it was reported that a student had stabbed another student with a pair of scissors,” Childress said in a statement. “It was also reported that a staff member had been assaulted.”

AD

Despite being told by the principal that the child had emotional instability, the officers allegedly left the 11-year-old in the patrol car for more than two hours, and the boy proceeded to bang his head against the Plexiglas, according to the lawsuit.

AD

“When we saw him, his forehead and arms were so swollen and bruised,” Hanson said in a news release. “A.V. doesn’t headbang. He must have been extremely dysregulated.”

The boy’s family, which is seeking unspecified compensatory damages, told the Denver Post that the boy’s head was swollen and wrists were bruised following the incident. He wouldn’t eat or speak for days, Hanson said, and he has not returned to the school since August 2019.

It remains unclear whether Nicholson and Peterson were disciplined for their role in the incident. According to the lawsuit, Peterson, who was Nicholson’s supervisor during his field training, said his colleague did a “great” and “outstanding job” handling “the highly stressful call.” Hanson believes that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“It didn’t have to be that way,” she said.