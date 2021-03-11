“City/County leaders must not be thinking clearly,” Paxton said in a tweet. “Maybe it’s oxygen deprivation from quintuple-masking.”

Austin Mayor Steve Adler (D) invoked the statewide disaster spurred by a harsh winter storm last month and fired back on Twitter two hours later: “From the people who brought you no water and no electricity: no masks.”

The bitter dispute is the latest clash between Texas’s big cities, which tend to have Democratic leadership, and the GOP-dominated state government over how to handle the pandemic. As many mayors and county leaders have instituted tough restrictions, Republicans lawmakers have vocally opposed strict measures in a state that has reported 2,699,589 cases and 44,875 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Paxton has already fought Austin leaders in court once and won. A judge ruled on Jan. 1 that the city could not legally ban indoor dining and drinking at restaurants over the New Year’s Eve weekend, even as local coronavirus cases spiked.

Although daily new cases have been declining since a record peak in January, Texas still ranks fifth in the nation for highest daily reported deaths per capita. Despite many public health officials warning that it was too soon, Gov. Greg Abbott (R) last week issued an executive order reopening businesses at full capacity and ending a statewide mask mandate.

He also wrote a provision into the order barring local politicians, including mayors and county judges, from implementing their own mask rules.

But Adler argued that the Austin restrictions are still legal because they came from a local health official instead of his office.

Paxton gave the city and county until 6 p.m. on Wednesday to drop the mandate. But Adler refused.

“I believe leaders need to be clear and unambiguous in their communications and messaging about masking,” Adler said in a statement. “Masks work! The Governor and Attorney General are simply wrong.”

Meanwhile, public health officials have urged Texans to continue wearing masks despite the relaxed statewide restrictions.

A new coronavirus variant that is even more contagious than the original virus was first documented in Texas in early January. Health officials have raised concerns that new variants could worsen the pandemic, or at least extend it, even as vaccines become more widely available in the U.S.

