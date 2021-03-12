Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
Italy, Romania and Thailand join others in halting AstraZeneca shots over possible blood clot links
A growing number of countries in Europe and elsewhere have halted the use of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, after people reportedly developed blood clots in the days following vaccination — and despite a lack of formal evidence that the shot is unsafe.
Italy, Romania and Thailand joined at least eight other European nations this week in suspending the injections either from specific batches or as part of a total freeze, citing the potential adverse events, while the European Union’s drug regulator conducts an investigation.
On Thursday, Denmark, Norway and Iceland all paused their AstraZeneca rollouts while Austria had already stopped using a specific batch while authorities probed a post-vaccine death caused by blood clots. Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Luxembourg also suspended use of the same batch.
In Italy, authorities also said Thursday that they would stop administering a separate batch of AstraZeneca doses as a precautionary measure, but added that no link was established between the vaccine and subsequent “serious adverse events,” Reuters reported.
Reuters quoted a source as saying that the suspension was announced following the deaths of a navy officer and policeman who had both received shots, the latter of whom died due to a deep vein thrombosis that resulted in a brain hemorrhage. He fell ill within 24 hours of receiving the shot, Reuters reported.
Italy’s move prompted Romania to pause its use of the same batch but said that it would continue to vaccinate people with other doses.
Thailand on Friday also announced that it was delaying its immunization program using the AstraZeneca vaccine, citing the European reports. The campaign was set to begin Friday, when the prime minister was expected to receive the first shot.
Biden vaccine victories build on Trump team’s work
President Biden beckoned leaders of two of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies to the White House on Wednesday and credited his administration for the “nearly unprecedented collaboration” between the longtime rivals, Merck and Johnson & Johnson, now jointly producing a coronavirus vaccine.
But the breakthrough touted by Biden was first conceived by Trump officials last year, culminating in a Jan. 4 conference call arranged between Merck and Johnson & Johnson’s senior leaders, said four Trump administration officials with knowledge of the efforts.
“Biden can take credit for finishing the deal, that’s for sure,” said Paul Mango, a former Health and Human Services deputy chief of staff and one of those Trump officials. “But it wasn’t an original idea he had.”
Amid human rights criticism, China offers vaccine doses for all Olympic athletes
China offered to provide doses of coronavirus vaccines for Olympic athletes competing at the Tokyo Games this summer and next winter’s Beijing Games.
Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, made the announcement Thursday during the organization’s virtual meeting, praising China’s offer, “which is in the true Olympic spirit of solidarity.”
Analysis: 3 takeaways from Biden’s address to the nation
President Biden delivered his first prime-time address to the nation Thursday, on the anniversary of the coronavirus outbreak being labeled a pandemic and on the day he signed a $1.9 trillion relief package — the first major piece of his agenda to pass through Congress.
He set an Independence Day goal line for normality — with caveats — and had stern words for vaccine skeptics. But he overplayed his administration’s record on the vaccination rollout.