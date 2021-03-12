Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
D.C. announces more vaccine slots for seniors; Prince George’s to relax some restrictions
Several Maryland counties announced complete or partial reopenings on Thursday on the heels of Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s decision to fully lift capacity restrictions on most businesses, with some counties deciding to move more slowly than others.
In the District, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said she was considering relaxing restrictions as soon as next week. Bowser also said the city is looking for more senior citizens to register for vaccinations, with more than 2,000 appointments coming available on Friday.
Only about 2,600 residents aged 65 and up had registered on the city’s new portal by Wednesday evening, even though the city has 5,700 doses set aside for that population this week.
D.C. Health Director LaQuandra Nesbitt urged people to help get more seniors signed up, and said she was confident the city would make up the difference by 11:59 p.m. Thursday. If there are appointments reserved for seniors left over, Nesbitt said, they will go to younger residents with qualifying medical conditions living in priority Zip codes.
France says it is easing covid-related restrictions on travel to 7 countries
France on Friday began easing restrictions for travelers to and from some countries outside of the European Union, citing improved pandemic conditions in those nations as it lifted its near-total ban on nonessential travel in place since January.
The Foreign Ministry said that documentation proving a “compelling” reason for travel was no longer needed for journeys to and from Australia, Britain, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore and South Korea.
France enacted the ban in January to stem the spread of more contagious variants, including the one first identified in Britain.
But French Tourism Minister Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne said on Twitter Thursday that the new list of acceptable countries “includes Britain because the UK variant now also circulates widely in France.”
Individuals would still be required to provide a negative coronavirus test less than 72 hours before traveling, the government said.
As part of the moves to relax restrictions, Lemoyne also said that authorities would expand the list of legitimate reasons for travel to other countries outside the European Union, France 24 reported.
People were previously only allowed to travel for a family or medical emergency. New regulations would take into account families, couples and students who live in separate countries but want to travel to and from France.
After doing better than U.S. in fighting coronavirus, Canada is lagging in vaccinations
TORONTO — For much of the coronavirus pandemic, Canada’s middle-of-the-pack performance shined in comparison to that of the United States. With better coordination and a greater commitment to lockdowns and social distancing, Canada has suffered less than a third as many cases per capita as its southern neighbor, and less than half as many deaths per capita.
But now the United States is racing ahead with vaccinations, and it’s Canada that’s lagging behind. The United States, a world leader in vaccinations, has administered a dose to more than four times as many people per capita. President Biden expects to have enough supply to cover every adult in the United States by the end of May (though it could take longer to administer the shots).
Canada expects to have vaccinated its adults by the end of September.
Italy, Romania and Thailand join others in halting AstraZeneca shots over possible blood clot links
A growing number of countries in Europe and elsewhere have halted the use of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, after people reportedly developed blood clots in the days following vaccination — and despite a lack of formal evidence that the shot is unsafe.
Italy, Romania and Thailand joined at least eight other European nations this week in suspending the injections either from specific batches or as part of a total freeze, citing the potential adverse events, while the European Union’s drug regulator conducts an investigation.
On Thursday, Denmark, Norway and Iceland all paused their AstraZeneca rollouts while Austria had already stopped using a specific batch while authorities probed a post-vaccine death caused by blood clots. Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Luxembourg also suspended use of the same batch.
In Italy, authorities also said Thursday that they would stop administering a separate batch of AstraZeneca doses as a precautionary measure, but added that no link was established between the vaccine and subsequent “serious adverse events,” Reuters reported.
Reuters reported that the suspension was announced following the deaths of a navy officer and policeman who had both received shots, the latter of whom died due to a deep vein thrombosis that resulted in a brain hemorrhage. He fell ill within 24 hours of receiving the shot, Reuters reported.
Italy’s move prompted Romania to pause its use of the same batch but said that it would continue to vaccinate people with other doses.
Thailand on Friday also announced that it was delaying its immunization program using the AstraZeneca vaccine, citing the European reports. The campaign was set to begin Friday, when the prime minister was expected to receive the first shot.
Biden vaccine victories build on Trump team’s work
President Biden beckoned leaders of two of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies to the White House on Wednesday and credited his administration for the “nearly unprecedented collaboration” between the longtime rivals, Merck and Johnson & Johnson, now jointly producing a coronavirus vaccine.
But the breakthrough touted by Biden was first conceived by Trump officials last year, culminating in a Jan. 4 conference call arranged between Merck and Johnson & Johnson’s senior leaders, said four Trump administration officials with knowledge of the efforts.
“Biden can take credit for finishing the deal, that’s for sure,” said Paul Mango, a former Health and Human Services deputy chief of staff and one of those Trump officials. “But it wasn’t an original idea he had.”
Amid human rights criticism, China offers vaccine doses for all Olympic athletes
China offered to provide doses of coronavirus vaccines for Olympic athletes competing at the Tokyo Games this summer and next winter’s Beijing Games.
Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, made the announcement Thursday during the organization’s virtual meeting, praising China’s offer, “which is in the true Olympic spirit of solidarity.”
Analysis: 3 takeaways from Biden’s address to the nation
President Biden delivered his first prime-time address to the nation Thursday, on the anniversary of the coronavirus outbreak being labeled a pandemic and on the day he signed a $1.9 trillion relief package — the first major piece of his agenda to pass through Congress.
He set an Independence Day goal line for normality — with caveats — and had stern words for vaccine skeptics. But he overplayed his administration’s record on the vaccination rollout.