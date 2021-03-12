A growing number of countries in Europe and elsewhere have halted the use of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, after people reportedly developed blood clots in the days following vaccination — and despite a lack of formal evidence that the shot is unsafe.

Italy, Romania and Thailand joined at least eight other European nations this week in suspending the injections either from specific batches or as part of a total freeze, citing the potential adverse events, while the European Union’s drug regulator conducts an investigation.

On Thursday, Denmark, Norway and Iceland all paused their AstraZeneca rollouts while Austria had already stopped using a specific batch while authorities probed a post-vaccine death caused by blood clots. Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Luxembourg also suspended use of the same batch.

In Italy, authorities also said Thursday that they would stop administering a separate batch of AstraZeneca doses as a precautionary measure, but added that no link was established between the vaccine and subsequent “serious adverse events,” Reuters reported.

Reuters reported that the suspension was announced following the deaths of a navy officer and policeman who had both received shots, the latter of whom died due to a deep vein thrombosis that resulted in a brain hemorrhage. He fell ill within 24 hours of receiving the shot, Reuters reported.

Italy’s move prompted Romania to pause its use of the same batch but said that it would continue to vaccinate people with other doses.