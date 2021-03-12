But after he threatened the group with a gun, Elmendorf, 35, called 911 to give a different account: A group of Black protesters had just threatened to shoot him, he falsely claimed according to authorities.

Now, the New York State Office of the Attorney General is suing Elmendorf under a new law that makes it illegal to submit a false “race-based” police report. The law was passed last year after a White woman walking through Central Park made a false police report about a Black birdwatcher who requested she leash her dog.

“Elmendorf violated various New York laws over the course of two days in June 2020 when he made multiple armed threats, including death threats using derogatory racist language, against peaceful Black protesters and made false reports to the police regarding those protesters,” states the 8-page lawsuit filed on Wednesday by the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James (D).

James Mermigis, an attorney representing Elmendorf, said that he “categorically denies all of the allegations in the lawsuit.”

“My client did not say any of these things,” Mermigis told The Washington Post, adding that for the past five years, about 75 percent of Elmendorf’s staff identified as Black or Latino. “I personally would never represent a racist if I thought they were a racist.”

The case is the latest blow to Elmendorf, who has since closed the shop after battling authorities over pandemic restrictions. In August, he was fined $10,000 after failing to comply with covid-19 safety measures and later ordered to shut down the shop, the Daily Gazette reported. In October, he was also charged with assault after allegedly stabbing an investigator with a pen; he has pleaded not guilty.

In 2013, Elmendorf and his wife bought Bumpy’s Polar Freeze ice cream store, a local dessert place known for its soft serves and shakes, the Daily Gazette reported. The store in Schenectady, about 160 miles north of New York City, was where the couple had their first date.

Tensions at the store escalated last summer after racist text messages allegedly written by Elmendorf began circulating on social media, according to the lawsuit. One of the texts, which allegedly included racial slurs, said, “I don’t hire Black people.” The messages sparked rallies outside Bumpy’s beginning in June, the lawsuit states.

On June 30, Black activists stood on the porch of a private house near Bumpy’s when Elmendorf used racist slurs while threatening the group with a baton and promising to come back with a gun, the lawsuit states.

Then Elmendorf allegedly called the police to falsely report a group of Black protesters were “hanging out in Section 8 housing” and had threatened to shoot him, according to the suit. Five police patrol cars came to the scene to interview protesters, but police left without making any arrests.

Later that day during another protest, Elmendorf menaced a crowd of about 50 peaceful protesters with a .22 caliber air rifle as he shouted racial slurs and threats, state officials said.

“I’ll run you over with my truck,” Elmendorf allegedly said using the n-word. “I hate you.”

Protesters fled the scene or sought cover, the suit states, as Elmendorf advanced with his rifle and yelled, “I’ll kill all of you monkeys.”

Elmendorf drove away, the suit states, and was stopped by police minutes later when he drove through a stop sign. Authorities recovered a .22 caliber rifle, a tin of .22-caliber ammunition and a rifle scope from his vehicle, according to court records. Elmendorf was arrested and charged with two counts of menacing in the second degree for this incident, court records show; he has pleaded not guilty.

Mermigis, though, said the rallies “were anything but peaceful,” alleging that protesters threw rocks at the shop, tried to knock down doors and intimidated potential customers. “He doesn’t care what color of the skin the agitators were,” Mermigis said of Elmendorf. “He was just scared that they were going to hurt him.”

Mermigis denied Elmendorf yelled racial slurs, or threatened to kill anyone or to use a gun. He said his client did point a pellet gun at protesters a day or two after the June 30 incidents because they were allegedly beating one of his friends. He also denied that Elmendorf ever wrote the text messages that sparked the protests, and blamed Schenectady County Attorney Christopher Gardner for spreading them amid his battles with the business to enforce coronavirus safety measures.

Gardner denied that claim. He said he was already preparing to file a lawsuit against Elmendorf for failing to comply with pandemic safety measures when he learned about the texts. “They were pretty graphic and they appeared to be authentic to me,” Gardner told The Post.

Gardner said he decided to bring the case to the attorney general’s office soon after he learned of the texts.

“He wasn’t complying with any covid restrictions, he wasn’t cooperating with police, he wasn’t cooperating with the health department,” Gardner said. “You throw into that the issue of blatant racism and I thought that this really deserved some extra attention from the state’s attorney general’s office because it was something you can’t really deal with at the county level.”

The lawsuit is the first case brought by the state under a law passed last summer after a viral video of Amy Cooper’s dispute with a Black birdwatcher in Central Park. Cooper, who is White, called the police to falsely report Christian Cooper, who is not related to her, had threatened her and her dog. The man had, in fact, asked her to leash her dog in that area of the park.

Amy Cooper was later criminally charged, but those charges were dismissed last month after she completed a counseling program.

The lawsuit seeks to prevent Elmendorf from having or brandishing a weapon within 1,000 feet of any peaceful protests, and asks that he pay a fine of up to $500 for each instance where he attempted to violate someone’s right to peacefully protest.

Mermigis said he would battle the suit. “I’m going to deny every allegation in the lawsuit and I intend to seek the real truth and vindicate my client,” Mermigis said.

But James said the case was a clear example of racism motivating a false report to police.