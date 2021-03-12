The third-degree murder decision was a victory for prosecutors who had sought to restore the charge against Chauvin. The addition gives prosecutors another avenue for conviction, but with a shorter prison sentence.

Cahill threw out the charge in the fall and had declined to reinstate it last month, arguing the statute requires the fatal action to be “eminently dangerous to others.” He said evidence presented by prosecutors so far had “only shown that Chauvin’s actions were eminently dangerous to Floyd.”

But a Minnesota Court of Appeals ruling in a separate police killing case declared the statute could be applied even if the actions of a defendant were only directed at a single person. The court ordered Cahill to reconsider the charge — a move that Eric Nelson, Chauvin’s attorney, appealed but the state Supreme Court declined to hear the case.

In restoring the charge Thursday, Cahill rejected arguments from Nelson that Chauvin’s case was “factually different” from the case cited in the appellate court decision. “The court of appeals has said in a precedential opinion specifying the single-person rule applies to third-degree murder,” Cahill said. “I feel it would be an abuse of discretion not to grant the motion.”

Though the decision gave Nelson an opening to ask for a delay in the trial, he opted to press forward with jury selection and indicated he would not appeal Cahill’s decision to continue with proceedings.

Seven potential jurors were questioned Wednesday, but just one — a Hispanic man — was picked. At least two people of color were eliminated, including a Black woman who said she had been traumatized by the viral video of Chauvin, who is White, kneeling on the 46-year-old Black man’s neck as he cried out for his mother.

“I can’t unsee the video,” the woman said before the defense used a peremptory strike to prevent her from being seated on the panel.