The box exploded and shrapnel slammed into his body.

For months, local, state and federal law enforcement worked to unravel who sent a bomb to the victim, who hasn’t been publicly identified, leaving him seriously injured. Now, prosecutors say the explosion was the violent end to a love triangle among a group of friends who strapped on faux Medieval armor to stage battles with foam weapons, a hobby known as “live action role play,” or LARPing.

Police this week arrested Clayton Alexander McCoy, 30, of Chesterland, Ohio on charges that he built a pipe bomb and sent it to the victim, acting Maryland U.S. Attorney Jonathan F. Lenzner said at a news conference on Thursday.

“The defendant targeted this victim because of the victim’s relationship with a woman for whom McCoy had feelings,” Lenzner said. “The victim suffered serious injuries and we are all thankful that he is alive and that he is improving.”

An attorney for McCoy was not publicly listed.

The victim, who is identified as N.K. in the affidavit, left his home in Manchester at around 8 a.m. on Oct. 30. About a half an hour later, his grandfather noticed a package wrapped in a plastic bag on the front porch that was addressed to his grandson. He brought it inside and placed it on the kitchen counter to await N.K.'s return from work later that day.

When N.K. got home at around 5:30 p.m., he took the boxes into his room, opened them up, and set off the bomb. Shrapnel struck N.K.'s chest, legs and the front of his body, according to the affidavit. He spent more than two weeks in the hospital recovering.

“He’s mutilated,” N.K.'s grandmother, who was in the kitchen during the explosion, told WJZ days later. “He’s going to be okay, but it’s a long, long road.”

The explosion shook the 5,000-person town near the southern border of Pennsylvania, with police worrying that the bomb would not be an isolated incident.

“We were coming up on Christmas and the fear of packages showing up on front porches and exploding — we got a number of calls for those sort of things,” Carroll County Sheriff James T. DeWees said at Thursday’s news conference.

Police soon began interviewing N.K.'s friends and family, including his girlfriend, identified as S.B. in the affidavit, encouraging them to consider anyone who may have a motive for sending a bomb to the victim. On Oct. 31, S.B. called investigators and told them about McCoy.

The three knew each other through Dagorhir, which the affidavit describes as “a live action role-playing battle game with full contact melee fighting and ranged combat as its primary focus.” The groups gather in open fields at parks or schools and reenact battle scenes while wearing colorful costumes and holding foam-padded swords and shields.

S.B. met McCoy through Dagorhir about seven years ago and told police that they were planning a camping trip together last year. But days before, during the week of Oct. 12, McCoy confessed that he had feelings for her. S.B. told him that she didn’t reciprocate them, and they agreed to stay friends.

But S.B. then grew uncomfortable around McCoy, she told police, and canceled the camping trip. In an interview with police, N.K. said he met McCoy about three years ago. He added that McCoy was “proficient at wood and metal and may have the ability to have created the device that exploded,” court documents said.

Through search warrants, investigators found that McCoy had searched for directions to N.K’s house on the morning of the incident. They then tracked his cellphone’s location data and corroborated that McCoy drove the car across state lines and dropped the pipe bomb off in front of N.K.'s house.

Footage from a neighbor’s security camera confirmed that McCoy’s mother’s car was outside N.K.'s home on the morning of Oct. 30, before the bomb went off.

According to the affidavit, McCoy has a criminal history. In 2013 he was convicted of “pandering obscenity involving a minor,” sentenced to four years in prison, and forced to register as a sex offender in Ohio.