Here are some significant developments: Legal observers say Chauvin’s attorney has grounds for a mistrial because of publicity surrounding the $27 million civil settlement.

Seven jurors have been seated so far in the case but could be called back for questioning on their exposure to news of the civil settlement.

The speculation comes as jury selection has moved at a faster pace than expected and had been expected to wrap up as soon as this week.

The settlement, unanimously approved by the Minneapolis City Council, was announced during an afternoon break in jury selection Friday, and went unmentioned for the rest of the day, even as several city officials, including Mayor Jacob Frey, joined the Floyd family and their attorneys at a nearby news conference to announce the payout.

Multiple legal observers expect Eric Nelson, Chauvin’s attorney, to issue some response to the settlement — perhaps as soon as Monday morning, as the court begins the day with an hour of pretrial motions. Nelson has not responded to requests for comment but argued early last week to omit mention of potential settlements because it could prejudice the jury against his client.

Joe Tamborino, a longtime Minneapolis criminal defense lawyer, saw several options for Chauvin’s defense — including asking Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter A. Cahill, who is overseeing the case, to declare a mistrial or move the case out of Minneapolis.

“You could make a mistrial motion based on the publicity over the settlement and how it affects the jury. It has tainted the jury pool,” Tamborino said. “You could argue for a change of venue. … There could also be conflicts with Minneapolis jurors. A juror who is a resident of Minneapolis now is compromised because it’s Minneapolis taxpayers who will paying the $27 million.”

Several observers have questioned the timing of the settlement and why the city didn’t wait to announce the payout until after the trial.

In 2019, the city paid $20 million to the family of Justine Damond, who was fatally shot in 2017 by a Minneapolis police officer as she approached his squad car after calling 911. That settlement was announced after a jury convicted the former officer.

A Minneapolis official told The Washington Post on Friday that the city was concerned about the timing. The official, who was not authorized to speak publicly, said the city consulted with Hennepin County Chief District Court Judge Toddrick S. Barnette, who told the city it could proceed. Barnette has not responded to a request for comment.

Seven jurors have been seated in the case — a faster pace than expected as the court seeks 12 jurors and up to four alternates. Tamborino said Cahill had several options — including recalling the seven jurors who have been selected to allow attorneys to ask about their exposure to the settlement. Potential jurors have been asked to avoid the news since they were summoned in the case in late December, and Cahill often begins their questioning by asking whether they have “accidentally” been exposed to any headlines and what they recall of that news.

Some observers have said it is possible that Cahill could scrap jury selection and start over again.