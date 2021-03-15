On Sunday, the Dutch government announced it was suspending use of the vaccine for the next two weeks while its safety was investigated. Ireland and Italy’s northern Piedmont region have halted its use as well. Last week, Norway, Denmark and a number of other countries stopped inoculations with the vaccine amid reports of deaths related to blood clotting.
Maryland businesses proceed with caution as capacity limits are relaxed
The door leading back to normal opened a little wider in much of Maryland this weekend as gyms, restaurants, bars, houses of worship and retail businesses began operating under Gov. Larry Hogan’s order removing capacity limits.
Even though limits were lifted, however, many establishments were proceeding with caution. And because social distancing guidelines and mask requirements are still in place, the removal of the capacity limits won’t make much difference in some venues, particularly at smaller retail stores and restaurants.
At 9:30 a.m. Saturday, customers at Chick & Ruth’s Delly in Annapolis got out of their seats to join staffers in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. The morning ritual has been going on for decades at the cozy Main Street mainstay which, before the pandemic, had a capacity of 85 patrons and often squeezed in a few more.
During the pandemic Americans had unemployment insurance but Europe just paid to keep people on the job
Even before President Biden signed a $1.9 trillion stimulus package this week, the United States had spent more than any other country to help workers and the economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic.
But countries in Europe, which have taken a sharply different approach, say even though they have spent less, they have saved their citizens from the sort of economic jolts and uncertainties many Americans have faced over the past year.
The United States is expected to rebound faster than many of its allies and competitors, thanks to its spending and rapid vaccination campaign.
But while Americans were waiting to find out how much they might get in stimulus checks and whether unemployment benefits might be extended, most Europeans kept their jobs and didn’t have to worry as much about the future.
AstraZeneca says ‘no scientific evidence’ linking its vaccine to blood clots
Drugmaker AstraZeneca is defending the use of its coronavirus vaccine amid mounting concerns in Europe that the shot could be connected to recent deaths from blood clots.
The company said late Sunday that there is no scientific evidence linking its vaccine, which it developed with Oxford University, to the deaths and other “thrombotic events” in countries such as Austria, Denmark, Italy and Norway. A number of European nations have now suspended the vaccine’s use, either scrapping specific batches or as part of a total freeze on injections.
On Sunday, both Ireland and the Netherlands joined at least 10 other countries in halting the shot’s use as a precautionary measure while public health authorities investigate. Officials from both countries stressed that no conclusive link between the vaccine and blood clotting had been established and that there had been no locally reported cases of similar adverse events.
“We can’t allow any doubts about the vaccine,” Dutch Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said Sunday. “We have to make sure everything is right, so it is wise to pause for now.”
In its statement, AstraZeneca said that of the 17 million people so far inoculated with its vaccine, there have only been 15 cases of deep vein thrombosis and 22 pulmonary embolisms.
“This is much lower than would be expected to occur naturally in a general population of this size and is similar across other licensed covid-19 vaccines,” the company said.
It also said that the number of thrombotic events in the vaccine’s clinical trials was small and actually “lower in the vaccinated group.”
“The nature of the pandemic has led to increased attention in individual cases and we are going beyond the standard practices for safety monitoring of licensed medicines in reporting vaccine events, to ensure public safety,” AstraZeneca’s chief medical officer Ann Taylor said.
The Washington commute could be back as soon as fall — just different
Most Washington-area residents who have spent the past year teleworking because of the coronavirus pandemic could be back to their commutes by fall, but it might not resemble the commute they left behind in early 2020.
Labor Day has become a target date among many employers eyeing the return of workers to the office, according to surveys, business leaders and public officials. A study led by the Greater Washington Partnership, an alliance of the region’s top chief executives, found employers expect 75 percent of their workforce to return by the end of fall.
Prospects for a return were improved this month when President Biden’s administration announced that vaccines would be available for all adults by the end of May, although business groups and other experts say the transition to widespread in-person office work should be gradual and telecommuting is likely to remain an option for many workers.
Close to a vaccine, these Americans got covid-19 instead
From its beginning, the coronavirus pandemic has been a terrifying game of chance, requiring moment-to-moment calculations about whether the most mundane decision — entering an elevator, perhaps, or using a public restroom — is worth risking one’s life.
For those infected in recent weeks, as vaccinations became available and experts began talking of an impending return to normalcy, the bad timing is the pandemic’s latest cruel twist.
“It’s kind of like running the race and getting to the last 15 yards and tripping and falling,” said Bill Moore, 68, a guitarist and government contractor who tested positive for the virus in early March.
Trump should encourage his supporters to get vaccinated, says Fauci
Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, said in interviews Sunday that former president Donald Trump should be enlisted to encourage his supporters to get a coronavirus vaccine, after recent polling showed Republican men and Trump supporters have the highest rates of vaccine hesitancy.
An NPR-PBS NewsHour-Marist poll released last week showed that nearly half of Republican men and 47 percent of those who supported Trump in the 2020 election said they would not choose to be vaccinated, even if the coronavirus vaccines were made available to them. By contrast, only 10 percent of supporters of President Biden said they would not choose to be vaccinated if offered one, the poll found.
Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, called the poll results “so disturbing” when presented with them Sunday on NBC News’s “Meet the Press.”
Bailout of cities in relief bill is vital and should be above partisanship, say mayors
Few provisions in President Biden’s American Rescue Plan have drawn as much partisan opposition as the $350 billion designated for state and local governments. Republicans denounced the funding as a giveaway to mismanaged blue states and cities. But many mayors strongly disagree with that criticism.
“I am a Republican,” said John Giles, mayor of Mesa, Ariz. “I hear what people are saying about the wisdom of borrowing money to finance the relief act. But I can tell you that the consequences of not doing that would be extreme and painful. So I’m disappointed to see this turn into a partisan conversation.”
Giles was speaking by telephone from Mesa and said he could see from his window a long line of cars waiting to receive a 50-pound package of food to help feed their families. He said this has been a weekly scene every Friday for most of the past year.