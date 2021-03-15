Drugmaker AstraZeneca is defending the use of its coronavirus vaccine amid mounting concerns in Europe that the shot could be connected to recent deaths from blood clots.

The company said late Sunday that there is no scientific evidence linking its vaccine, which it developed with Oxford University, to the deaths and other “thrombotic events” in countries such as Austria, Denmark, Italy and Norway. A number of European nations have now suspended the vaccine’s use, either scrapping specific batches or as part of a total freeze on injections.

On Sunday, both Ireland and the Netherlands joined at least 10 other countries in halting the shot’s use as a precautionary measure while public health authorities investigate. Officials from both countries stressed that no conclusive link between the vaccine and blood clotting had been established and that there had been no locally reported cases of similar adverse events.

“We can’t allow any doubts about the vaccine,” Dutch Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said Sunday. “We have to make sure everything is right, so it is wise to pause for now.”

In its statement, AstraZeneca said that of the 17 million people so far inoculated with its vaccine, there have only been 15 cases of deep vein thrombosis and 22 pulmonary embolisms.

“This is much lower than would be expected to occur naturally in a general population of this size and is similar across other licensed covid-19 vaccines,” the company said.

It also said that the number of thrombotic events in the vaccine’s clinical trials was small and actually “lower in the vaccinated group.”