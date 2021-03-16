Cherokee County Sheriff’s Capt. Jay Baker said Robert Aaron Long, a resident of the county, was taken into custody south of Atlanta in Crisp County. Atlanta Police said that based on video evidence, Long is the likely suspect in the shootings at the other two massage parlors, although they are still working to confirm a connection.

Baker said at a news conference that authorities are working to determine a motive and that “nothing’s going to be ruled out.” Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant said investigators do not yet know whether the killings were racially motivated.

Baker said five victims were shot inside Young’s Asian Massage Parlor along Highway 92, about a half-hour’s drive north of Atlanta. Less than an hour later, at about 5:47 p.m., officers responded to a “business robbery in progress” in northeast Atlanta at Gold Massage Spa, said Sgt. John Chafee of the Atlanta Police Department. They found three women dead inside, apparently from gunshot wounds, he said.

Police were still on the scene when shots were reportedly fired from across the street at Aroma Therapy Spa, according to Chafee. Officers found one woman inside that business who was also apparently fatally shot, he said.

“At this time, investigators are gathering information from both scenes to determine exactly what occurred and attempting to obtain confirmed information regarding the suspect or suspects,” Chafee said in a statement.

Chafee said police and Cherokee County officials were in contact, and Atlanta officers have been dispatched to other massage parlors in the area as a precaution.

Bryant said the police department has located witnesses who were in and near the spas, and no one else at either location had been reported wounded.

Lisa Copeland, the manager of the AutoZone Auto Parts a few stores down from Young’s Asian Massage, said she almost went into the smoke shop next door to the salon at the time of the shooting. But at the last minute, she decided against it.

As she sat in her car later, she noticed police vehicles and ambulances arriving at the salon. “It was complete chaos,” she said. “I was racking my brain to ask, ‘Did I see that car drive down there?’”

Jacob Kimmons, an employee at AutoZone, said this kind of violence rarely happens in their neighborhood.

“You never see it in a decent area like this. Just to see something like that happen is crazy,” he said. “I just thank the good lord he didn’t come over here and do anything.”

The shootings have raised concerns among Asian American advocacy groups, who have called attention to a string of high-profile racially motivated attacks in recent weeks.