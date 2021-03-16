The move by the WHO to reassure some countries comes as Australia said Tuesday that it would continue to use the vaccine, which Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said in a statement “is successful in protecting against covid-19.” Thailand’s prime minister also became the country’s first person to be vaccinated with the AstraZeneca shot Tuesday after briefly halting its own rollout due to blood clot concerns in Europe.
Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
In D.C. suburbs, tens of thousands of children return to school
Tens of thousands of children in the Washington suburbs are returning to in-person schooling this week, marking the end — for many — of more than a year of wholly virtual instruction.
Montgomery County, Maryland’s largest school district, opened the doors of its 135 elementary schools to more than 19,000 children from kindergarten to third grade. For the kindergartners, the day meant taking their first steps ever inside their schools.
Over the next few days, three major districts in Northern Virginia will send large cohorts of middle-schoolers and high-schoolers back into classrooms, where they will join peers who returned earlier this semester. This final phasing-in fulfills promises, issued separately by leaders of the systems in Fairfax County, Arlington and Alexandria City, that families who prefer it will be able to pursue in-person learning by mid-March.
Spring break has arrived in Florida. Officials are begging the unmasked revelers to behave.
After the fledgling pandemic forced an early end to Florida’s annual spring break bacchanal in 2020, the state is wide open this time around and — for some — irresistible.
Walt Disney World’s four parks, operating at reduced capacity, have no more tickets available through March 25. Photos from popular beach destinations this month have shown large, occasionally raucous crowds of unmasked revelers. Over the weekend, Miami Beach police arrested 100 and pepper sprayed “unruly” spring breakers.
Flights are cheap. Travel restrictions are nonexistent, and the state reopened its economy months ago.
Public health experts point out that spring break visitors are likely to be young and unvaccinated — and participants in high-risk behavior such as hanging out in bars and packed clubs.
Covid-19 proves especially lethal to younger Latinos
THERMAL, Calif. — Her lungs aching with each breath, Blanca Quintero, a 53-year-old cancer survivor, sought care for the coronavirus from physicians almost two hours away in Mexicali, Mexico, because her calls to doctors here went unanswered.
Was she being overlooked in the flurry of the winter surge or simply ignored, another instance of the mistreatment she and other Latino patients have faced as Spanish-speaking immigrants, she wondered.
Was the risk of venturing across the border worth it? Yes.
Throughout the pandemic, the coronavirus has disproportionately carved a path through the nation’s Latino neighborhoods, as it has in African American, Native American and Pacific Islander communities. The death rate in those communities from covid-19, the illness caused by the virus, is at least double that for Whites and Asian Americans, federal data shows.
Even more stunning: the deadly efficiency with which the virus has targeted Latinos in their 30s and 40s.
Prescription to expand Medicaid in the coronavirus relief package
Kelly Percival had insurance through her customer service job with a Tampa roofing company when, early last year, she severely fractured her right ankle. She called her boss last March to say she could come back to work. Don’t bother, she was told. Amid the newly begun coronavirus pandemic, the company was downsizing.
If Percival, long divorced and now unemployed, lived in most of the United States, she could have turned to Medicaid after her Blue Cross Blue Shield plan disappeared. Instead, she is among 4 million people the insurance does not reach because they live in one of a dozen states that have not expanded Medicaid.
But the vast coronavirus relief strategy that President Biden signed into law last week might allow Percival to stop skipping the follow-up orthopedic appointments for her ankle that she cannot afford.