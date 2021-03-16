Here are some key developments: Defense attorney Eric Nelson asked the judge for a continuance and to reconsider a motion to move the trial out of Minneapolis, arguing news of the settlement prevents his client from getting a fair trial.

Nine jurors have been seated in the case — including two Monday — as the court seeks a panel of 12 and up to four alternates.

The judge said he would recall the seven jurors seated last week to ask them what they’ve heard about the settlement and whether they can still remain impartial in the case.

Nelson, questioned the “suspicious timing” of the settlement and argued it was “highly prejudicial” against his client. He asked Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter A. Cahill to “at least” call back the jurors already seated in the case to question them about whether they had read news of the settlement and if they could continue to be impartial in the trial.

“The fact that this came in the exact middle of jury selection, it’s perplexing to me,” Nelson said. “Whose idea was it to release this information?”

He criticized members of the Minneapolis City Council and Mayor Jacob Frey, suggesting they had intended to sway public opinion in the case. He was particularly critical of Frey, who is a civil rights attorney, saying “he should have known better.” And he mentioned that council member Jeremiah Ellison is the son of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (D), whose office is handling the case against Chauvin — though Nelson quickly added he was not “accusing Mr. Ellison of anything.”

“It is profoundly disturbing to the defense because ultimately the goal of this system is to provide a fair trial. And this is not fair,” Nelson said.

Cahill did not immediately rule on the defense requests but agreed the developments were “concerning.”

“I wish city officials would stop talking about this case so much,” Cahill said. “But at the same time, I don’t find any evil intent that they are trying to tamper with this criminal case.”

Cahill agreed he would have to call back the seated jurors, but suggested he would do so closer to the date of opening arguments, scheduled for March 29. He said he would take the other defense motions into consideration and proceed with jury selection.

Prosecutors agreed the timing of the settlement was “unfortunate” but pressed Cahill to “take a step back [and] look at the actual effect” before making a decision.