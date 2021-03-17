It will go down in history as one of the most dumbfounding moments of the Trump administration as America — and the world — watched the president of the United States suggest the possibility of injecting disinfectant into people to “knock out” the coronavirus as the pandemic raged across the nation, taking hundreds of thousands of lives.

The former coronavirus response coordinator in the Trump White House, Deborah Birx, who sat silently as the president made those remarks last year during a news conference, said in an interview with ABC News on Monday that the moment still haunts her.

“Frankly, I didn’t know how to handle that episode,” she told ABC News’s Terry Mora.

“I still think about it every day.”