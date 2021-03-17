Former president Donald Trump, for his part, said in an interview on Fox News Tuesday that he does “recommend” that Americans get vaccinated, saying that the vaccine is “great” and “something that works.”
In France, Prime Minister Jean Castex said that he plans to be vaccinated with the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot as soon as his government lifts its temporary suspension on the vaccine. “Vaccination is the exit door from this crisis,” he said in an interview Tuesday, the Associated Press reported.
D.C. suburb announces it’s getting a mass vaccination site, but the governor says that’s ‘premature’
Montgomery County officials on Tuesday said they reached an agreement with the state to bring a long-awaited mass vaccination site to the state’s most populous county — but Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) later called that announcement “premature.”
Montgomery head of emergency management Earl Stoddard told county lawmakers that the state had “committed” to a mass site and said a team of state and local officials toured Montgomery College’s campus in Germantown on Saturday, where the site would be located.
Unlike Maryland’s other mass vaccination sites, which are launched and operated by state officials, this site would likely be a “partnership” between the state, the county, Holy Cross Health and Montgomery College, Stoddard told lawmakers Tuesday. It would take the team several weeks to get the site operational, but the goal would be to administer 3,000 doses per day at the location if the state provided more doses to the county, Stoddard said.
Birx says Trump’s idea to inject disinfectant haunts her
It will go down in history as one of the most dumbfounding moments of the Trump administration as America — and the world — watched the president of the United States suggest the possibility of injecting disinfectant into people to “knock out” the coronavirus as the pandemic raged across the nation, taking hundreds of thousands of lives.
The former coronavirus response coordinator in the Trump White House, Deborah Birx, who sat silently as the president made those remarks last year during a news conference, said in an interview with ABC News on Monday that the moment still haunts her.
“Frankly, I didn’t know how to handle that episode,” she told ABC News’s Terry Mora.
“I still think about it every day.”
When President Donald Trump asked Birx for her input on the possibility of using disinfectant or the use of ultraviolet light to cure covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, she only spoke briefly to say neither could be used “as a treatment.”
Outbreak hot spots emerge in the Upper Midwest, New York City area after weeks of declining numbers
After weeks of declining coronavirus deaths and hospitalizations, new hot spots of infection have emerged, and disease experts warn that the spread of a more dangerous variant and a too-rapid rush to return to normal life could prolong the historic health emergency.
Caseloads are down nationally and tens of millions of people are fully loaded with antibodies to the virus, with more than 2 million people getting doses of vaccine every day. But the virus continues to pose a real and present threat, with about 55,000 new infections daily.
Michigan has seen a rise in hospitalizations and positive test results. Minnesota’s numbers are creeping up, as are Maryland’s and New Jersey’s. Many places, including New York City and surrounding counties, are no longer seeing steady declines in cases, despite intensive vaccination efforts.
“There’s a resurgence going on here,” said disease tracker David Rubin, director of PolicyLab at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.