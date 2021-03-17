Several world figures and leading politicians are pushing back against vaccine skepticism amid growing concerns that fewer people are willing to be inoculated against covid-19.

In the United States, only a quarter of Republicans say that they plan to get vaccinated as soon as they can. Across Europe, many governments have suspended or temporarily paused use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine following reports of patients developing blood clots shortly after inoculation.

Britain’s Prince Charles — who contracted the virus last year and has since been vaccinated — denounced those he said have lobbied against the shots, in an article published Wednesday by the Future Healthcare Journal.

“Who would have thought … that in the 21st century that there would be a significant lobby opposing vaccination, given its track record in eradicating so many terrible diseases and its current potential to protect and liberate some of the most vulnerable in our society from coronavirus?” he wrote.

Former president Donald Trump, who also fell with covid-19 and was quietly vaccinated in January, said in an interview on Fox News Tuesday that he recommends that Americans get inoculated.

“I would recommend it to a lot of people that don’t want to get it — and a lot of those people voted for me, frankly,” Trump said during a wide-ranging interview with Maria Bartiromo. “It’s a great vaccine, it’s a safe vaccine, and it’s something that works.”

In France, where many people are vaccine skeptics, Prime Minister Jean Castex said that he plans to be injected with the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot as soon as his government reauthorizes its use.

“Given what is happening, what has just happened, with AstraZeneca, I told myself, in effect, that it would be wise that I get vaccinated very quickly, as soon as the suspension is, I hope, lifted,” he said in an interview with BFM-TV, the Associated Press reported.