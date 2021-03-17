Former president Donald Trump, for his part, said in an interview on Fox News Tuesday that he does “recommend” that Americans get vaccinated, saying that the vaccine is “great” and “something that works.”
In France, Prime Minister Jean Castex said that he plans to be vaccinated with the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot as soon as his government lifts its temporary suspension on the vaccine. “Vaccination is the exit door from this crisis,” he said in an interview Tuesday, the Associated Press reported.
Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
Virus surge threatens ‘utter catastrophe’ in one of the world’s least-prepared countries
SYDNEY — Papua New Guinea, which like many Pacific nations had avoided the worst of the coronavirus, is warning of an escalating crisis that could overwhelm hospitals.
Experts are concerned about a rapid increase in infections, from only a handful in January and February. The nation has reported 2,269 cases and 26 deaths, with infections surging in the past two weeks, the health department said.
At some hospitals, 30 percent of the workforce has contracted the virus, and health officials worry they may have to shut their doors.
“We need a vaccine urgently, but by the time it reaches us it could be too late,” Glen Mola, head of obstetrics and gynecology at the School of Medicine and Health Sciences and Port Moresby General Hospital, wrote in the Guardian on Wednesday.
Prime Minister James Marape was expected to announce a nationwide isolation strategy, which he has said will stop short of a “strict lockdown” with businesses continuing to operate.
The country has little infrastructure outside Port Moresby and relies on foreign aid. Only 55,000 of its 9 million people have been tested, indicating cases may be much higher than reported.
Australia said Wednesday it will send 8,000 doses of its vaccine supply to its northern neighbor next week and is asking AstraZeneca and European authorities to divert another 1 million doses to the country.
“Papua New Guinea needs a fighting chance to beat this, and front-line doctors and nurses could be the difference between keeping this under control or utter catastrophe for Papua New Guinea’s health system,” said Marc Purcell, chief executive of the Australian Council for International Development.
Australia also suspended some flights from Papua New Guinea, as aid groups warned the outbreak posed a threat to Australia’s domestic containment of the virus.
World figures, including Trump, push back against vaccine skepticism
Several world figures and leading politicians are pushing back against vaccine skepticism amid growing concerns that fewer people are willing to be inoculated against covid-19.
In the United States, only a quarter of Republicans say that they plan to get vaccinated as soon as they can. Across Europe, many governments have suspended or temporarily paused use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine following reports of patients developing blood clots shortly after inoculation.
Britain’s Prince Charles — who contracted the virus last year and has since been vaccinated — denounced those he said have lobbied against the shots, in an article published Wednesday by the Future Healthcare Journal.
“Who would have thought … that in the 21st century that there would be a significant lobby opposing vaccination, given its track record in eradicating so many terrible diseases and its current potential to protect and liberate some of the most vulnerable in our society from coronavirus?” he wrote.
Former president Donald Trump, who also fell with covid-19 and was quietly vaccinated in January, said in an interview on Fox News Tuesday that he recommends that Americans get inoculated.
“I would recommend it to a lot of people that don’t want to get it — and a lot of those people voted for me, frankly,” Trump said during a wide-ranging interview with Maria Bartiromo. “It’s a great vaccine, it’s a safe vaccine, and it’s something that works.”
In France, where many people are vaccine skeptics, Prime Minister Jean Castex said that he plans to be injected with the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot as soon as his government reauthorizes its use.
“Given what is happening, what has just happened, with AstraZeneca, I told myself, in effect, that it would be wise that I get vaccinated very quickly, as soon as the suspension is, I hope, lifted,” he said in an interview with BFM-TV, the Associated Press reported.
“Vaccination is the exit door from this crisis,” Castex said.
D.C. suburb announces it’s getting a mass vaccination site, but the governor says that’s ‘premature’
Montgomery County officials on Tuesday said they reached an agreement with the state to bring a long-awaited mass vaccination site to the state’s most populous county — but Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) later called that announcement “premature.”
Montgomery head of emergency management Earl Stoddard told county lawmakers that the state had “committed” to a mass site and said a team of state and local officials toured Montgomery College’s campus in Germantown on Saturday, where the site would be located.
Unlike Maryland’s other mass vaccination sites, which are launched and operated by state officials, this site would likely be a “partnership” between the state, the county, Holy Cross Health and Montgomery College, Stoddard told lawmakers Tuesday. It would take the team several weeks to get the site operational, but the goal would be to administer 3,000 doses per day at the location if the state provided more doses to the county, Stoddard said.
Birx says Trump’s idea to inject disinfectant haunts her
It will go down in history as one of the most dumbfounding moments of the Trump administration as America — and the world — watched the president of the United States suggest the possibility of injecting disinfectant into people to “knock out” the coronavirus as the pandemic raged across the nation, taking hundreds of thousands of lives.
The former coronavirus response coordinator in the Trump White House, Deborah Birx, who sat silently as the president made those remarks last year during a news conference, said in an interview with ABC News on Monday that the moment still haunts her.
“Frankly, I didn’t know how to handle that episode,” she told ABC News’s Terry Mora.
“I still think about it every day.”
When President Donald Trump asked Birx for her input on the possibility of using disinfectant or the use of ultraviolet light to cure covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, she only spoke briefly to say neither could be used “as a treatment.”
Outbreak hot spots emerge in the Upper Midwest, New York City area after weeks of declining numbers
After weeks of declining coronavirus deaths and hospitalizations, new hot spots of infection have emerged, and disease experts warn that the spread of a more dangerous variant and a too-rapid rush to return to normal life could prolong the historic health emergency.
Caseloads are down nationally and tens of millions of people are fully loaded with antibodies to the virus, with more than 2 million people getting doses of vaccine every day. But the virus continues to pose a real and present threat, with about 55,000 new infections daily.
Michigan has seen a rise in hospitalizations and positive test results. Minnesota’s numbers are creeping up, as are Maryland’s and New Jersey’s. Many places, including New York City and surrounding counties, are no longer seeing steady declines in cases, despite intensive vaccination efforts.
“There’s a resurgence going on here,” said disease tracker David Rubin, director of PolicyLab at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.