Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter A. Cahill said he would question seven of the nine jurors seated via Zoom as he weighs requests from Chauvin’s attorney to delay the case and reconsider a change-of-venue motion because of publicity related to the settlement.

Here are some key developments:

Chauvin’s attorney has asked the judge to delay the trial and reconsider a change-of-venue motion, arguing news of the $27 million settlement has tainted the jury pool.

The seven jurors scheduled to be questioned were seated before the $27 million settlement was announced.

Nine jurors have been seated overall as the court seeks to impanel 12, and up to four alternates.

Prosecutors said 329 people were summoned as potential jurors in the case, a larger than usual pool.

Eric Nelson, Chauvin’s attorney, said Monday he was “gravely concerned” the settlement announcement had tainted the jury pool, including those already seated. He has repeatedly questioned the “suspicious timing” of the agreement and argued it made it impossible for his client to receive a fair trial.

Cahill has called the settlement announcement “concerning” and described defense complaints about the prejudicial impact on the jury as “legitimate.” But he indicated Tuesday that he would not rule on the defense requests to delay or move the trial out of Minneapolis until after he had re-interviewed the seven jurors seated last week to determine whether they had been compromised.

Cahill’s decision is a tentative win for prosecutors, who had asked the judge to “take a step back [and] look at the actual effect” of the news of the settlement before making a decision on trial timing and venue.

“I think that this $27 million settlement has been, frankly, overblown,” Steve Schleicher, a Minnesota special assistant attorney general and one of the prosecutors in the case, told the court Tuesday.

He argued it was still unclear whether the news had tainted the process, revealing for the first time that 329 people had been summoned as potential jurors in the case — leaving more than 200 left to be questioned before March 29, the tentative date for opening statements.

“We have plenty of time. We have plenty of people. We can take all the time questioning what we need to determine from an individual and whether there’s prejudice to the defendant,” Schleicher said.

Cahill said he expected to interview seven jurors for about five minutes apiece and did not think it was necessary to ask them to return to the Hennepin County Government Center, where the trial is being held. The judge said the jurors will be under oath and that only he will question them. While parties in the case will be allowed on the Zoom, only audio, not video, will be broadcast to the public, to preserve the jurors’ anonymity.