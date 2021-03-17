Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter A. Cahill questioned seven of the nine jurors that had had been previously seated in the case via Zoom as he weighs requests from Chauvin’s attorney to delay the case and reconsider a change-of-venue motion because of publicity related to the settlement.

Here are some key developments:

Chauvin’s attorney has asked the judge to delay the trial and reconsider a change-of-venue motion, arguing news of the $27 million settlement has tainted the jury pool.

The seven jurors questioned were seated before the $27 million settlement was announced.

Wednesday’s dismissals reduces the number of seated jurors to seven as the court seeks to impanel 12, and up to four alternates.

Prosecutors said 329 people were summoned as potential jurors in the case, a larger than usual pool.

Of the seven jurors questioned, five told Cahill they had seen news of the settlement but could remain impartial. But two — Jurors No. 20 and No. 36 — said they felt they could no longer be impartial.

“It will impact it a lot,” Juror. No. 36, a Hispanic man in his 20s, told Cahill. “I was asked about my strong opinions against Chauvin. Clearly the city of Minneapolis has some strong opinions as well, and that just kind of confirms my opinions that I already had.”

Juror No. 20, a White man in his 30s, told the judge he had seen a headline about the civil settlement and was stunned by the amount. “That sticker price obviously shocked me and kind of swayed me a little bit,” the man said.

Cahill dismissed both jurors for cause.

A third juror — a White woman known as Juror No. 44 — said she had seen a headline about the $27 million settlement, prompting her to delete her social media accounts in an effort not to be compromised.

Though she knew significant detail about the settlement, the woman told Cahill she wasn’t surprised by the news. “I think (the city of Minneapolis) made their position clear when they decided to defund the police,” she said, an apparent reference to efforts by some Minneapolis City Council members to replace the police department with a new public safety agency.

Asked if she could disregard what she had heard, the woman seemed to hesitate, but told Cahill, “Yes, I mean, the city didn’t hear facts. They made a decision before facts.”

Cahill kept her on the jury. Afterward, he told attorneys he believed the woman could be impartial and that her hesitation reflected her previous posture when she was questioned last week.

He advised the remaining jurors that it would be “probably better to avoid all news” beginning now.

Eric Nelson, Chauvin’s attorney, said Monday he was “gravely concerned” the settlement announcement had tainted the jury pool, including those already seated. He has repeatedly questioned the “suspicious timing” of the agreement and argued it made it impossible for his client to receive a fair trial.

Cahill has called the settlement announcement “concerning” and described defense complaints about the prejudicial impact on the jury as “legitimate.” But he indicated Tuesday that he would not rule on the defense requests to delay or move the trial out of Minneapolis until after he had re-interviewed the seven jurors seated last week to determine whether they had been compromised.

He did not say when he would rule on Chauvin’s motions to delay the trial and move it out of Minneapolis.

Cahill’s decision to recall jurors was tentative win for prosecutors, who had asked the judge to “take a step back [and] look at the actual effect” of the news of the settlement before making a decision on trial timing and venue.

“I think that this $27 million settlement has been, frankly, overblown,” Steve Schleicher, a Minnesota special assistant attorney general and one of the prosecutors in the case, told the court Tuesday.

He argued it was still unclear whether the news had tainted the process, revealing for the first time that 329 people had been summoned as potential jurors in the case — leaving more than 200 left to be questioned before March 29, the tentative date for opening statements.

“We have plenty of time. We have plenty of people. We can take all the time questioning what we need to determine from an individual and whether there’s prejudice to the defendant,” Schleicher said.