Suspect’s first court appearance canceled
The first court appearance Thursday for the suspect in the Atlanta-area spa shootings has been canceled, a Cherokee County court official told The Washington Post.
Long was expected in court Thursday for arraignment after eight people, including six Asian women, were fatally shot. But the Cherokee County clerk of courts confirmed to The Post early Thursday that his first appearance had been canceled.
Long’s first court appearance, scheduled for Thursday afternoon, was canceled after he waived it in writing through his attorney, according to the Cherokee County district attorney’s office.
An official with the clerk of courts could not give an official statement on why the appearance was canceled, citing the details surrounding Long’s case as “sealed up.”
“All I can say is that it has been canceled today,” the court official told The Post.
Long has been charged with multiple counts of murder, homicide and aggravated assault. Authorities say he has confessed to the shootings.
No other court hearings are scheduled in the Cherokee County case, and none have been announced yet for the cases in Atlanta.
Biden and Harris to meet with Asian American leaders during previously planned trip to Atlanta
Biden and Vice President Harris plan to meet with Asian American leaders on Friday during a previously planned trip to the city to tout the benefits of the newly signed $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, a White House official said.
While in Atlanta, Biden and Harris will address the shooting deaths of eight people, six of whom were Asian women, at spas in the area. Though the motive for the shootings is not clear, they come amid a nationwide surge in violence targeting Asian Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.
The White House official who confirmed plans for the additional event in Atlanta spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview scheduling plans that have not been publicly announced. The Atlanta Journal Constitution first reported Biden’s and Harris’s plans for the meeting with Asian American leaders, which is expected to include state legislators and community advocates.
The trip to Atlanta is part of an ongoing effort by the White House to promote provisions in the relief bill. Georgia’s two Democratic senators, whose victories in January runoff elections flipped control of the Senate, were key to passage.
Advocates, scholars call out the ‘hypersexualization’ of Asian American women after shootings
A day removed from authorities saying the spa shooting suspect had a potential “sexual addiction,” Asian American advocates, scholars and allies have rebuked the claim, saying the actions reflect more of the racism and violence against the community.
In an interview with “CBS This Morning,” activist and author Helen Zia said Robert Aaron Long telling police that Asian women were a “temptation” for him was a “ridiculous” excuse.
“Hypersexualization of Asian American women is part of the racism towards Asian Americans,” Zia said, “and to say that sexual addiction is an excuse or a reason to go on a mass killing rampage is ridiculous.”
That sentiment was echoed by Sung Yeon Choimorrow, executive director of the National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum.
“There is a long arc of racialized sexism, racialized misogyny that’s directed at Asian American women that’s at play,” she told CBS. “You cannot separate the two in the incident that took place in Atlanta.”
As The Washington Post’s Teo Armus reported, scientists have long been dubious about people who have used “sexual addiction” as an excuse for why they allegedly committed heinous crimes.
House hearing to ‘explore ways to prevent racially-motivated discrimination and violence’
In the wake of the Atlanta-area shooting rampage, a House Judiciary panel is scheduled to hold a hearing Thursday on discrimination and violence Asian Americans have faced, particularly since the onset of the pandemic.
The hearing, which will include testimony from an array of lawmakers, scholars and advocates, was scheduled before the shootings in Atlanta, for which the motive remains unclear. But the episode, Democratic lawmakers say, underscores the urgency of addressing a sharp rise in the United States of hate crimes and other violence targeting those of Asian descent.
“The horrific violence overnight in Georgia is another reminder of why we need urgently to address the fear gripping the Asian American community, in part stemming from racist incidents related to the coronavirus pandemic,” House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) said in a statement.
He said the hearing will “explore ways to prevent racially-motivated discrimination and violence.”
The hearing is being convened by the committee’s Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties.
Researchers say ‘sex addiction’ is far from an established psychiatric diagnosis
After a 21-year-old was charged with killing eight people at spas in metro Atlanta, he allegedly told investigators he did not have a racial motive. Even as the deadly shootings heightened Asian Americans’ fears about a surge in violent attacks, police said Robert Aaron Long blamed his “sexual addiction.”
Long, a White man from Woodstock, Ga., is not the first high-profile suspect to make such a claim: Harvey Weinstein, serial killer Ted Bundy, and Ariel Castro, who kidnapped three teenagers and held them captive in his Cleveland basement, have all defended their criminal actions by claiming they were addicted to sex or pornography.
But while the world of entertainment has in recent years popularized the idea of “sex addiction” through films and TV shows, researchers who study human sexuality and addiction say it is far from an established psychiatric diagnosis.
Trevor Noah on motive: ‘Your murders speak louder than your words’
As Asian Americans reacted with horror and outrage to mass shootings in Atlanta that left eight dead, including six Asian women, police said on Wednesday that the 21-year-old, White suspect said racism wasn’t a factor in the killings.
That claim left Trevor Noah, like many observers, aghast.
“You killed six Asian people. Specifically, you went there,” the late-night host said. “Your murders speak louder than your words.”
People of Asian descent have long been the target of bigotry in the United States
A gunman killed eight people at three Atlanta-area spas Tuesday night; six of the victims were women of Asian descent, sparking fears among advocacy groups that the killings may have been racially motivated.
Anti-Asian hate crimes have spiked 150 percent since the pandemic began, according to a recent study.
People of Asian descent have been living in the United States for more than 160 years, and have long been the target of bigotry. Here is a look at the violence and racism that Asian immigrants and Asian Americans have faced since before the Civil War.
Beyond the pandemic, Asian American leaders fear U.S. conflict with China will fan racist backlash
President Biden has sought to blunt a reported surge in anti-Asian bias incidents by ordering the federal government not to use xenophobic language to describe the coronavirus and calling accounts of “vicious hate crimes” during the pandemic “un-American.”
But Asian American leaders are warning that a deepening geopolitical confrontation between the United States and China is contributing to the heightened suspicion, prejudice and violence against their communities in ways that could continue to intensify even after the pandemic begins to subside.
Advocates called Biden’s rhetorical efforts a welcome corrective to former president Donald Trump, who railed against the “China virus” and “kung flu.” Yet the broadening conflict among the world’s two largest economies — on trade, defense, 5G networks, cybersecurity, the environment, health security and human rights — has contributed to a growing number of Americans calling China the “greatest enemy” of the United States, according to a Gallup poll this week.
Crowds gather in D.C. to remember victims in Ga. shootings, protest anti-Asian violence
The day after eight people were killed in shootings that terrorized Atlanta, people in several cities gathered to remember the lives lost and protest violence against Asian Americans.
Impromptu memorials were set up Wednesday in Atlanta at the sites of the shootings, and residents of other cities, including New York and Washington, lit candles or observed moments of silence. At Gold Spa, where three women were fatally shot, flowers, cards and signs accumulated at the entrance.
In Washington’s Chinatown neighborhood, protesters carried banners and signs that read “Asian Lives Matter” and “#StopAsianHate!” while marching through the streets and chanting.
Some participants lit candles in honor of the eight victims, among them six women of Asian descent.
Survivor of Atlanta spa shootings called wife moments after the rampage
“I have been shot! Please come! I need you!”
Those were the last words Elcias Hernandez-Ortiz said over to his wife on the phone before he passed out steps away from Young’s Asian Massage in Acworth, Ga., on Tuesday night. Moments earlier, a gunman had gone on a shooting spree, eventually killing eight people in three different spas in the Atlanta area.
Hernandez-Ortiz, a 30-year-old man from Guatemala who works as a mechanic and owns an auto repair shop, is now battling for his life after surviving the deadly attacks that have shocked the nation and raised alarms of a recent surge of hate crimes against Asian Americans.
One victim was a Waffle House server killed while getting a massage
Delaina Yaun, one of the women fatally shot in Cherokee County, was a well-liked Waffle House employee who relatives and friends say was killed while on a date night.
Yaun, 33, had been a server at the restaurant chain since 2013, the company said in a statement. She transferred in 2018 to a location in Acworth, Ga., where she was cross-trained as a grill operator.
She and her husband, Mario, were getting a couple’s massage at Young’s Asian Massage when the gunfire began, according to a GoFundMe page set up to support her family. Her husband escaped.
A woman who identified herself as Yaun’s cousin said Yaun recently got married and had a 9-month-old daughter. She also has a second child, the GoFundMe page says.
Sheriff’s spokesman who said suspect had ‘bad day’ once posted shirts blaming ‘CHY-NA’ for virus
The backlash began with the sheriff spokesman’s statement to reporters that the mass shooting suspect was having a “bad day.”
“He was pretty much fed up and kind of at the end of his rope. Yesterday was a really bad day for him and this is what he did,” Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jay Baker said Wednesday. He was describing the 21-year-old man accused of killing eight people, mostly Asian and almost all women, in a rampage across three Atlanta-area spas.
Then — as the violence stirred fears in an Asian-American community that already felt under attack — Internet sleuths and journalists found Baker’s Facebook posts promoting shirts that called covid-19 an “IMPORTED VIRUS FROM CHY-NA.”
Asian Americans see shooting as culmination of year of racism
As Helen Kim Ho learned that a White man with a self-described sex addiction was charged with killing eight people — including six Asian women — at spas in the Atlanta area on Tuesday, she imagined the stereotypes of Asian women that must have run through his head.
“We’re not really Americans, we’re perpetually foreigners, and that idea plays out with women as being oversexualized,” said Ho, a Korean American and a founder of the advocacy group Asian Americans Advancing Justice in Atlanta. “All of that had to have played out in this man’s own mind. In addition to the unspoken notion that Asian people are easy targets.”
Atlanta police said the suspect told them his actions were not racially motivated — even though the shooter targeted businesses known for employing Asians, and six victims were Asian women. The suspect claimed he had a “sex addiction,” according to police, and wanted to eliminate temptation, which sounded to many women as if their sexuality was somehow to blame.
The gunman’s intent seemed crystal clear to Asians living in Atlanta and across the nation who have long had to confront stereotyping, hateful harassment and even violence — and who say things have gotten even worse amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Democrats link Atlanta massacre to anti-Asian rhetoric during pandemic
As word spread Tuesday night that a White man had gunned down six women of Asian descent at three spas in the Atlanta area, Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.) tweeted out the names of every Republican House member who had voted “nay” on her resolution to curb anti-Asian hate crimes. “There is blood on their hands” she wrote on Twitter.
“I put forth that resolution last year not for any partisan purpose of attacking anyone,” she said in an interview Wednesday. “I wanted to show the Asian community that Congress, your leaders on both sides of the aisle, condemn this sort of bigotry. I never expected it to be partisan at all.”
The rhetoric the legislation tried to squelch, she said, “certainly contributes to these sort of violent actions.”