The first court appearance Thursday for the suspect in the Atlanta-area spa shootings has been canceled, a Cherokee County court official told The Washington Post.

Long was expected in court Thursday for arraignment after eight people, including six Asian women, were fatally shot. But the Cherokee County clerk of courts confirmed to The Post early Thursday that his first appearance had been canceled.

Long’s first court appearance, scheduled for Thursday afternoon, was canceled after he waived it in writing through his attorney, according to the Cherokee County district attorney’s office.

An official with the clerk of courts could not give an official statement on why the appearance was canceled, citing the details surrounding Long’s case as “sealed up.”

“All I can say is that it has been canceled today,” the court official told The Post.

Long has been charged with multiple counts of murder, homicide and aggravated assault. Authorities say he has confessed to the shootings.