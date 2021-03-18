Two British immunologists commenting on the results also in the Lancet called the protective immunity from natural infection “poor” relative to the immune response elicited by current coronavirus vaccines. “The hope of protective immunity through natural infections might not be within our reach, and a global vaccination program with high efficacy vaccines is the enduring solution,” they said in an article linked to the study.
Tanzanian president and virulent coronavirus skeptic dies of ‘heart failure’
John Magufuli, who presided over an increasingly authoritarian regime as president of Tanzania and, during the final year of his reign, rejected scientific evidence of the coronavirus pandemic, urging his citizens to raise their voices in prayer rather than cover their faces with masks, died March 17 at a hospital in Dar es Salaam. He was 61.
The death was announced in a statement by Tanzanian Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who cited “heart complications” as the cause. There had been earlier unconfirmed reports from opposition leaders, which Mr. Magufuli’s government denied, that he had been hospitalized in Nairobi for covid-19. He was last seen in public on Feb. 27.
Mr. Magufuli, who was trained as a chemist and once was a teacher, served as Tanzania’s minister of public works from 2005 to 2015, earning the nickname “the Bulldozer” as much for his blunt, domineering manner as for his building projects.
Ford to allow 30,000 employees to work from home in latest sign of workplace changes since pandemic
Ford Motor Co. says it will begin phasing in a new remote-office work model, one of the first in the auto industry, giving tens of thousands of employees the option to continue doing their jobs from home indefinitely.
The Dearborn, Mich.-based carmaker announced the new policy during a virtual town hall meeting Wednesday — one year after it sent workers home to wait out the pandemic — and said it would apply to all non-place-dependent workers. The balance between remote and in-person work will depend on the individual employee’s needs and those of their manager, said David Dubensky, chairman and chief executive of Ford Land, the company’s real estate subsidiary.
Starting in July, Ford employees will be able to return to the office for assignments that require face-to-face interaction, such as group projects and meetings, and remain home for more independent work.
In boon to schools, CDC ready to revise down advice on student spacing
The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday that her agency would “soon” revisit its guidelines encouraging schools to keep six feet of distance between people, saying new evidence has emerged that three feet may be enough.
The six-foot guideline has discouraged many school leaders from reopening their classrooms full-time. Instead, to reduce the number of students in classrooms at any given time, many school systems teach students part-time in school and part-time from home.
“As soon as our guidance came out, it became very clear that six feet was among the things that was keeping schools closed,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Wednesday. “And in that context, science evolves.”