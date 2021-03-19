Delaina Yaun had Tuesday afternoon off, so she and her husband decided to treat themselves. They booked couples massages at Young’s Asian Massage, a storefront spa in Cherokee County, and went in for a relaxing rub.

They were in separate rooms when the gunman entered the business and started shooting, according to DeLayne Davis, a relative.

Yaun was killed. Her husband escaped.

“They were just taking an afternoon together,” Davis said. “It was the first time they’d ever been to that place.”

The past year had been momentous for Yaun, 33. Over the summer, she gave birth to her second child, a daughter. Shortly after, she and her husband, Mario Gonzalez, were wed in a small ceremony in Ringgold, Ga.

“Her dreams were finally coming true. Things were falling into place with her,” said Lisa Marie, Yaun’s longtime friend. “It was good to see her happiness.”

Friends and relatives said Yaun put her family above all else. When a divorce upended her sister’s family a couple years ago, Yaun took in two of her sister’s preteen children to live in her home.

She was close with her mother, who lived with her as well. Marie remembered getting misty-eyed seeing the two of them dance to Boyz II Men at her wedding.

“They were inseparable,” she said.

Yaun was also a doting mother to her 13-year-old boy, cheering him on at his track meets, and she liked to organize trips to Six Flags with her children, friends’ kids, and her nieces and nephews.

“She threw all the best parties for the kids. Nobody would get left out,” Davis said. “She opened her home to everybody.”

When she wasn’t with family, Yaun worked hard, covering the third shift at a local Waffle House to support her family. She’d been a server at the restaurant chain since 2013 and was recently cross-trained as a grill operator, Waffle House said in a statement.

Her Facebook page was sprinkled with pictures of her wedding and her children, along with loving messages from her husband.

“It’s you who occupies all of my heart,” he wrote in one of their last exchanges.