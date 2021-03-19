But some details have emerged. Xiaojie Tan, the owner of Young’s, was about to celebrate her 50th birthday. Delaina Yaun had recently given birth and been married, and was taking a spa day with her husband, who was in a separate room and survived the attack. Elcias Hernandez-Ortiz, who is in critical condition at a hospital, may have been heading to send money to family in Guatemala when he called his wife to tell her he’d been shot near one of the spas.
Here’s more of what we know about the victims. The shooter, Robert Aaron Long, 21, has been charged with eight counts of murder and homicide and one count of aggravated assault.
Biden and Harris heading to Atlanta to meet with Asian American leaders
President Biden and Vice President Harris are heading to Atlanta on Friday to visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and meet with Asian American leaders in the wake of the spa shootings in Georgia that left eight people dead, including six Asian women.
The trip was originally scheduled as part of the White House’s “Help Is Here” tour to tout provisions of the newly signed American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, which passed in part because of the arrival in Washington of Georgia’s two new Democratic senators.
In the wake of the deadly violence earlier this week in Atlanta, the focus of the trip has been transformed.
Biden and Harris will still visit the CDC, where the White House says they will receive an “update from the team of health and medical experts who are helping lead the fight against the pandemic.”
But the lengthier part of the trip will now take place at Emory University, where Biden and Harris are scheduled to visit with Asian American leaders to discuss threats to the community, which have escalated in Georgia and nationally since the onset of the pandemic.
Biden is also scheduled to deliver remarks while at Emory.
After returning to Washington on Friday night, Biden plans to head to Camp David in western Maryland, where the White House says he will spend the weekend.
Killings lead to questions about sex work and exploitation
The Atlanta-area massage businesses where eight people were shot and killed Tuesday have long been identified online and by police as places where sex work and possible sexual exploitation regularly occurred — and where Asian women could be found.
Customers who posted about the illicit offerings at Gold Spa, Aromatherapy Spa and Young’s Asian Massage made the businesses targets for people who showed up expecting to be able to purchase sex acts. This week, those businesses became targets for a man who showed up with a gun, intent on ending the lives of those who worked there.
Police have given no indication that any of the victims were sex workers. But the suspected gunman, Robert Aaron Long, told law enforcement that he was a regular customer at two of the massage spas he attacked. He said he saw the people who worked in them as “temptations” he needed to “eliminate,” signaling that he set out with the intention of attacking Asian women whom he perceived to be selling sex.
Information about the victims remains scarce
Days after they were gunned down at the Atlanta-area massage spas where they worked, the names of four victims of Korean descent remained unconfirmed and details about an ethnic Chinese victim were scarce, leaving their lives and their stigmatized industry wreathed in mystery.
All told, eight people died in the shootings Tuesday at three spas in Atlanta and neighboring Cherokee County. But while the four who died in Cherokee County have been identified, Atlanta authorities said Thursday they were still unable to release the names of the four women, all Korean, killed at Gold Spa and Aromatherapy Spa in the city’s Piedmont Heights neighborhood.
All four victims were older, with two in their 70s, one in her 60s and another in her 50s, according to members of the local Korean American community and workers at nearby businesses.
Victim in spa shooting had gotten married, gave birth last year
Delaina Yaun had Tuesday afternoon off, so she and her husband decided to treat themselves. They booked couples massages at Young’s Asian Massage, a storefront spa in Cherokee County, and went in for a relaxing rub.
They were in separate rooms when the gunman entered the business and started shooting, according to DeLayne Davis, a relative.
Yaun was killed. Her husband escaped.
“They were just taking an afternoon together,” Davis said. “It was the first time they’d ever been to that place.”
The past year had been momentous for Yaun, 33. Over the summer, she gave birth to her second child, a daughter. Shortly after, she and her husband, Mario Gonzalez, were wed in a small ceremony in Ringgold, Ga.
“Her dreams were finally coming true. Things were falling into place with her,” said Lisa Marie, Yaun’s longtime friend. “It was good to see her happiness.”
Friends and relatives said Yaun put her family above all else. When a divorce upended her sister’s family a couple years ago, Yaun took in two of her sister’s preteen children to live in her home.
She was close with her mother, who lived with her as well. Marie remembered getting misty-eyed seeing the two of them dance to Boyz II Men at her wedding.
“They were inseparable,” she said.
Yaun was also a doting mother to her 13-year-old boy, cheering him on at his track meets, and she liked to organize trips to Six Flags with her children, friends’ kids, and her nieces and nephews.
“She threw all the best parties for the kids. Nobody would get left out,” Davis said. “She opened her home to everybody.”
When she wasn’t with family, Yaun worked hard, covering the third shift at a local Waffle House to support her family. She’d been a server at the restaurant chain since 2013 and was recently cross-trained as a grill operator, Waffle House said in a statement.
Her Facebook page was sprinkled with pictures of her wedding and her children, along with loving messages from her husband.
“It’s you who occupies all of my heart,” he wrote in one of their last exchanges.
“Thank you, my love,” she replied. “You and me."
Young’s Asian Massage owner Xiaojie Tan remembered as ‘kind, sweet person’
Thursday would have been Xiaojie Tan’s 50th birthday.
Instead, Tan, of Kennesaw, Ga., was remembered by her friends who left flowers at her business, Young’s Asian Massage, the scene of a shooting that killed her and three others at the Cherokee County spa.
Tan, or Emily as she was known by friends, was dedicated to her job and her daughter, a recent graduate from the University of Georgia, said friend and customer Greg Hynson, 54.
Hynson said they met six years ago and became friends. Tan, whose family is from China, sometimes hosted Lunar New Year and Fourth of July parties with food and fireworks at her spa, Hynson said.
“She was a very good friend, a kind, sweet person,” Hynson said.
Hynson said Tan’s business was unfairly stigmatized by some who associated her store with sex work.
“She was absolutely professional,” he said. “She cared about her job, she cared about her customers, she cared about her friends and family.”
After he heard about the shooting, Hynson rushed to the scene, shocked to see police cars.
“I can’t wrap my mind around it,” he said. “The kindest, sweetest people, gone. For what?”
Asian spa workers were already vulnerable to abuse
Tuesday’s deadly shooting rampage was the “peak of everything that we have feared actually coming to fruition,” said Bianca Jyotishi, a Georgia organizer for the National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum, an advocacy group that focuses on racial and gender justice.
“Our safe spaces just really have been violated.”
The Atlanta attack on three Asian spas rattled Asians and Asian Americans across the country, many of whom had already been fearful of increased attacks on their community.
Perspective: The shootings show why the media should be wary of initial police statements
It’s inevitable that reporters will have to rely heavily on law enforcement sources in the first hours after a horrific crime. Amid chaos and wild speculation, the police may be the only ones with any hard information at that point.
But sometimes their information is flawed. And sometimes the way they tell it reflects a damaging bias.
And so it was on Wednesday when Jay Baker, a captain with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia, described the motivations of the man accused of killing eight people, six of them Asian women, at spas in the Atlanta area.