Much of Europe on Friday was restarting use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine after the European Union’s pharmaceutical regulator declared the shot safe amid blood clot concerns.

Major European nations — including France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain — said that they would resume vaccinations using the AstraZeneca injections following guidance Thursday from the European Medicines Agency.

The agency, which reviewed 25 cases involving rare blood clots, including nine deaths, said that the vaccine remained “safe and effective” but that it could not rule out a link to the disorders and that more analysis was needed. Still, more than 20 million people in Europe and Britain have already received the vaccine, the agency said.

Denmark, Norway and Sweden all said that they were reviewing the EMA’s conclusion but would wait before lifting suspensions on the vaccine’s use.

“Due to the several serious cases in Norway, we want to thoroughly review the situation before we make a conclusion,” Euronews quoted Geir Bukholm, director of the Division of Infection Control at the Norwegian Institute for Public Health, as saying. “This will take some time and we will provide an update at the end of next week."

On Friday, the prime ministers of Britain and France were both scheduled to receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot as a way to boost confidence in the vaccine as Europe grapples with lagging immunization campaigns.