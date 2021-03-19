On Friday, the prime ministers of Britain and France were scheduled to receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot as a way to boost confidence in the vaccine.
Sen. Tim Kaine says he still suffers covid-19 symptoms
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) said Thursday that he is still feeling some lingering effects nearly a year after first experiencing symptoms of covid-19. Kaine, a member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, tested positive for antibodies to coronavirus in May.
The two-term senator told reporters in the Capitol Thursday he sometimes feels a tingling sensation all over his body and about five times a day he feels migrating hot spots on different parts of his body.
He said the symptoms are likely neurological, in the same way some covid long-haulers have lost their sense of taste or smell, but he said they are not debilitating and do not interrupt his work.
Kaine said the symptoms serve as a reminder of the serious implications of the virus and the need to get vaccinated when one is able.
Chimps at Czech zoos connect through Zoom during lockdown
Two groups of chimpanzees plunged into loneliness and boredom amid the coronavirus pandemic have found a new way to stay entertained thanks to an idea from concerned staff: daily Zoom calls.
The animals, in the Czech Republic’s Dvur Kralove Safari Park and at another zoo in the city of Brno, have suffered as a result of the country’s lockdowns, because of a lack of visitors. Staff say that for such intelligent creatures, stimulation and interaction are vital to their happiness and well-being.
But with the coronavirus showing no signs of slowing down in the country, staff are faced with the challenge of trying to keep the animals entertained inside enclosures without any people walking past to engage with them.
Zoos were ordered to close in December, and it is not known when they will be allowed to reopen.
Major European nations restart vaccinations using ‘safe and effective’ AstraZeneca shot
Much of Europe on Friday was restarting use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine after the European Union’s pharmaceutical regulator declared the shot safe amid blood clot concerns.
Major European nations — including France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain — said that they would resume vaccinations using the AstraZeneca injections following guidance Thursday from the European Medicines Agency.
The agency, which reviewed 25 cases involving rare blood clots, including nine deaths, said that the vaccine remained “safe and effective” but that it could not rule out a link to the disorders and that more analysis was needed. Still, more than 20 million people in Europe and Britain have already received the vaccine, the agency said.
Denmark, Norway and Sweden all said that they were reviewing the EMA’s conclusion but would wait before lifting suspensions on the vaccine’s use.
“Due to the several serious cases in Norway, we want to thoroughly review the situation before we make a conclusion,” Euronews quoted Geir Bukholm, director of the Division of Infection Control at the Norwegian Institute for Public Health, as saying. “This will take some time and we will provide an update at the end of next week."
On Friday, the prime ministers of Britain and France were both scheduled to receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot as a way to boost confidence in the vaccine as Europe grapples with lagging immunization campaigns.
The struggle to vaccinate Europe’s population comes as the continent is suffering a devastating new wave of infections, the World Health Organization said Thursday. The surge is being driven by a more contagious variant first identified in Britain and has hit central and eastern Europe particularly hard.