“We want to be clear that everything we are seeing indicates this was a robbery attempt and unrelated to the events in Atlanta,” Sgt. Tim Meyer, a spokesman for the King’s County Sheriff’s Department, told The Washington Post.

The crime comes as Asian Americans warn of a rising tide of hate crimes ranging from verbal harassment to physical assaults — a trend many have tied directly to the killings in Atlanta on Tuesday, although the alleged gunman blamed a “sex addiction” for his mass shooting.

Seattle police earlier this week pledged to up patrols and increase outreach in Asian American communities in the wake of the killings.

The latest shooting happened after 1 a.m . on Friday, Meyer said, at South Bay Massage and Spa, a storefront in unincorporated King’s County about 11 miles south of downtown Seattle.

Police responded to a 911 call, Meyer said, and found an Asian male “believed to be an employee” at the spa with a graze wound to the head and another graze wound to the leg.

“We have a couple of suspects who fled the scene and who we are currently trying to apprehend,” Meyer said.

While police are still investigating, Myers said authorities believe the case is an attempted robbery.