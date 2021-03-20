Four days after a mass shooting at three Atlanta-area spas killed eight people — six of them of Asian descent — protests are expected to unfold nationwide over the weekend in response to the surge of discrimination against Asian Americans. It comes after President Biden and Vice President Harris denounced the shootings, with the president saying “we cannot be complicit” in the violence against Asian Americans.

Meanwhile, surveillance video obtained by The Washington Post shows that Robert Aaron Long, the suspect in the shootings, entered Young’s Asian Massage more than an hour before gunfire was reported at the business

The latest:
  • Here’s what we know about the eight people killed in three deadly shootings Tuesday at Atlanta-area spas.
  • More than a year into the pandemic, which has sparked racist rhetoric and attacks against Asians, questions over what to do about it and what the community is asking for remain unsettled.
  • In Long’s life before the attacks, he grew fixated on sex and porn, those who knew of him told The Post.
  • The spa killings have raised questions about sex work and exploitation, but sex worker advocates, anti-sex-trafficking groups and Atlanta’s mayor have warned against drawing any conclusions.