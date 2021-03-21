“He DoorDashed during hours when he was supposed to be working exclusively for the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office and the citizens that we serve,” Weintraub said. “I don’t know why he did this; only he has the answer. And I’ll admit to you that I’m very angry and I’m upset. This shows a clear lack of leadership.”

The district attorney’s office received information about Shore’s extra work from a member of the public, spokesman Manuel Gamiz told The Washington Post. Shore’s demotion was first reported by KYW Newsradio in Philadelphia.

Shore did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday but said in a statement released through his office that he began delivering for DoorDash during the coronavirus pandemic, primarily working on nights and weekends. He conceded that he made the “incredibly poor decision to deliver during the workday at times,” and he apologized to his colleagues and residents of Bucks County.

“The people of Bucks County should expect that somebody working the capacity of first assistant district attorney should have their complete and undivided attention when duty calls,” Shore’s statement read.

When the pandemic destabilized jobs across industries, millions of people sought work with companies that subsist on contract or “gig” labor. By October, DoorDash accounted for half of all U.S.-based food delivery sales, according to its SEC filing. The company went public in December.

Drivers with DoorDash earn $2 to $10 in base pay per delivery, excluding tips and other incentives, according to the company’s website, and 76 percent of DoorDash contractors report having another job or are in school.

Shore earned $125,435 in 2019 as first assistant district attorney, making him the 10th-highest-paid county employee, according to public records.

In his statement, he attributed his need to take on a side job to “personal circumstances” but did not elaborate.

In his Thursday news conference, Weintraub described having to weigh political expedience and his personal frustration with the matter against his belief in second chances and Shore’s record with the office.

“Frankly, it would have been the easiest thing to do but not necessarily the right thing to do,” Weintraub said of firing Shore and ending the saga. He acknowledged that it was Shore who started the office’s insurance fraud unit “from scratch” and successfully prosecuted a high-profile 2019 murder case in which two men were convicted of luring four people to a farm before slaying them and burying their remains.

Shore was also “always available” to answer the call from the office, even while he was on deliveries and outside of regular work hours.

“I preach second chances; I preach redemption — that people can learn from their mistakes and become better; I preach proportionality, that the punishment must fit the infraction,” Weintraub said. “Now I must practice what I preach.”

Shore used his accrued vacation time to repay the county for the time he spent during official business hours working the side job, the Morning Call newspaper reported.

Weintraub said Jennifer M. Schorn will replace Shore as the first assistant district attorney. He said Shore’s work with DoorDash does not appear to have had an effect on his cases but that the office is willing to review cases he handled.