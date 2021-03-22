“There are gunshots inside the store, people ran out of the back door, the active shooter is still in there!” the witness shouted.
The live video showed heavily armed officers surrounding the building — with its front windows broken in — and police could be heard trying to communicate with the suspect via bullhorn. At one point, officers were lifted onto the roof in a cherry picker.
Around 3:30 p.m. local time, a man in handcuffs who was bleeding down his leg was guided away from the building by police.
A man who said he was on his way to pick up coffee at the store walked away from the incident unharmed. He told FOX31 Denver he was “terrified” and “in shock” when he first realized what has happening.”
When “it sunk in, I just panicked,” he said. Then he said he called his mother.
“The fact that it is happening all over America, seeing it on the news, something I have grown up with, people my age, my generation we are used to this, and its just never something that I thought would happen in my town,” he added.
This is a developing story and it will be updated.