“There are gunshots inside the store, people ran out of the back door, the active shooter is still in there!” the witness shouted. Around 3:10 p.m. local time, the witness said he was still hearing what he thought were gunshots.
Around the same time, police could be heard trying to communicate with the suspect via bullhorn.
The live video showed heavily armed officers surrounding the building. Officers were also lifted onto the roof in a cherry picker.
This is a developing story and it will be updated.