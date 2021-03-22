Police in Boulder, Colo., were responding Monday to what they described as an active shooter at a King Soopers grocery.

Law enforcement initially responded to reports of a shooting in the parking area. When they arrived, a suspect opened fire on them, according to ABC news.

A witness who was live-streaming on YouTube from the Soopers parking lot said he saw people on the ground, though no injuries or fatalities had been confirmed yet by authorities.

“There are gunshots inside the store, people ran out of the back door, the active shooter is still in there!” the witness shouted. Around 3:10 p.m. local time, the witness said he was still hearing what he thought were gunshots.

Around the same time, police could be heard trying to communicate with the suspect via bullhorn.

The live video showed heavily armed officers surrounding the building. Officers were also lifted onto the roof in a cherry picker.

This is a developing story and it will be updated.