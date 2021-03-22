In Florida, a state where coronavirus measures are lax, authorities in Miami Beach declared a state of emergency and imposed a nighttime curfew this weekend as large crowds of rowdy spring break revelers turned violent and disruptive. The city’s commissioner, David Richardson, blamed the unrest on “a lot of pent-up demand from the pandemic and people wanting to get out.”
“And our state has been publicly advertised as being open, so that’s contributed to the issue,” he said.
Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
As rest of the world waits for vaccines, drug companies defend their monopoly
Abdul Muktadir, the chief executive of Bangladeshi pharmaceutical maker Incepta, has emailed executives of Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and Novavax offering his company’s help.
He never heard back from any of them. The lack of interest has left Muktadir worried about prolonged coronavirus exposure for millions of citizens of Bangladesh and other low-income nations throughout Asia and Africa who are at the back of the global queue for shots.
The drug companies that developed and won authorization for coronavirus vaccines in record time have agreed to sell most of the first doses coming off production lines to the United States, European countries and a few other wealthy nations. Billions of people are left with an uncertain wait, with most of Africa and parts of South America and Asia not expected to achieve widespread vaccination coverage until 2023, according to some estimates.
But drug companies have rebuffed entreaties to face the emergency by sharing their proprietary technology more freely with companies in developing nations.
Turkey coronavirus deaths top 30,000 as new cases surge
ISTANBUL — Turkey has now recorded more than 30,000 coronavirus deaths and over 3 million cases since the pandemic began, reaching grim new milestones as infections surge amid the relaxation of winter restrictions.
The Turkish Health Ministry on Sunday announced more than 20,000 new cases and over 100 deaths, bringing the two cumulative totals to 3,013,122 and 30,061, respectively. The numbers were some of the highest in weeks as officials ordered the reopening of schools, restaurants and cafes following months-long closures.
But now, three weeks after reopening, Turkey is battling a near-nationwide spike in new infections that health experts are attributing to the spread of a highly transmissible variant first identified in Britain.
The variant, known as B.1.1.7, has also been associated with a higher risk of hospitalization and death. On March 10, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said that nearly 42,000 cases involving the variant were discovered in Turkey. The ministry has not released an updated figure since.
Despite the worrying rise in new cases, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said last week that no new restrictions would be introduced. He faces a flailing economy also dependent on tourism.
Turkey, however, has stumbled in its vaccination campaign. So far, it has only received shipments of the Chinese-made CoronaVac vaccine, whose efficacy is unknown without publicly available trial results.
According to government data, Turkey has administered more than 13 million vaccine doses out of a population of 82 million.
U.S. trial for AstraZeneca shows 79% effective in stopping symptomatic illness
LONDON — Oxford University and AstaZeneca reported on Monday morning that their “vaccine for the world” was safe and 79 percent effective overall, according to data from a long-awaited clinical trial in the United States, alongside other studies in Chile and Peru.
In a press release, the Oxford researchers, who developed the drug for the pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca, said their coronavirus vaccine is “safe and highly effective, adding to previous trial data from the United Kingdom, Brazil and South Africa, as well as real-world impact data from the United Kingdom.”
The trials included 32,449 adult participants in all age groups, most of them in the United States. The volunteers received either two standard doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine or a placebo, at a four-week interval, the researchers said.
Confidence in AstraZeneca vaccine plummets in Europe, new opinion poll says
A growing number of people in Europe have serious doubts about the safety of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, according to a new survey, following reports that the shot could be linked to a string of rare but serious blood clots.
Scientific studies have shown the vaccine to be safe and effective and both the European Medicines Agency and World Health Organization continue to recommend its use. Oxford University on Monday said that the vaccine was found to be 79 percent effective against symptomatic illness in long-awaited clinical trials in the United States, Chile and Peru. Safety monitors in the United States reported no concerns among participants, the researchers said.
But according to a public opinion poll published by YouGov on Monday, more French, German, Italian and Spanish adults now say that they believe the vaccine is unsafe, Reuters reported.
“After concerns about its protection and potency were raised by leaders across Europe, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has undoubtedly suffered damage to its reputation for safety on the Continent,” YouGov’s lead data journalist, Matt Smith, said in a statement.
“Not only have we seen considerable rises in those who consider it unsafe in the last two weeks in Europe, the AstraZeneca vaccine continues to be seen as substantially less safe than its Pfizer and Moderna counterparts,” he said.
In France, 61 percent of adults surveyed from March 12-18 said that the vaccine was unsafe, up from 43 percent earlier this month, YouGov found. Over half of those surveyed in Germany and Spain also said that they thought the vaccine was unsafe. In Germany, that number jumped by 15 percent compared to February.
Britain was the only country where confidence in the vaccine remained high.
High hopes for AstraZeneca vaccine fade amid host of challenges
AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine was supposed to be the shot that dug the world out of the pandemic: a cheap, easy-to-administer dose that would protect not just citizens of wealthy nations but also those in the most vulnerable countries.
Instead, the inoculation, a collaboration between University of Oxford researchers and one of the world’s biggest drug companies, has been plagued with missteps as other vaccine rollouts gain speed. First, there was confusing basic science. Then missed delivery targets. Now, a confidence-sapping pause in Europe that followed reports of rare blood clots among a handful of the vaccinated.
If the stakes hadn’t been so high, the AstraZeneca saga might have felt like a soap opera, with soaring moments of scientific brilliance undercut by embarrassing mistakes. The Oxford team that developed the vaccine was bold — but also appeared arrogant to many scientists on both sides of the Atlantic.
New U.S. coronavirus cases inch upward as states reopen
New coronavirus infections are now rising in several U.S. states — despite record vaccinations against the disease — in an increase experts are attributing to the growing reach of new variants and widespread pandemic fatigue after a year of public health restrictions.
The seven-day average of newly reported cases in the United States has climbed 2.6 percent, even as overall hospitalization and deaths remain down. The rise follows weeks of decline as the nation grappled with a devastating holiday surge that has since subsided.
Still, the number of new hospitalizations and deaths has also stalled or flattened for the first time since early January, a potentially worrying sign as at least one virus variant, first identified in Britain, has recently been associated with higher rates of illness and mortality.
Public health experts have warned that as states reopen, the effort to vaccinate as many people as possible has become all the more urgent. The virus, scientists say, continues to mutate in ways that appear to help it escape immunity in some cases, even among those who have already been infected.
On both Saturday and Sunday, more than 3 million vaccine doses were administered across the United States, a new daily record, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At least 81.4 million people have received one or two doses of the coronavirus vaccine in the United States.
But in Florida, where coronavirus measures are lax, authorities in Miami Beach declared a state of emergency this weekend as large crowds of rowdy spring break revelers turned violent and disruptive. The city’s commissioner, David Richardson, blamed the unrest on “a lot of pent-up demand from the pandemic.”
He added: “And our state has been publicly advertised as being open, so that’s contributed to the issue.”
Some of the states with the highest increase in new cases over the past seven days include Delaware, Hawaii, Michigan, Montana and Tennessee, according to data compiled by The Washington Post.
D.C. event planners feel overlooked as covid restrictions are lifted for others
The fate of Caroline Foster’s wedding day depended on a news conference on March 15, when D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser was set to announce the first sweeping rollback of coronavirus restrictions.
Instead of the good news she had hoped for, Foster’s dream of a 200-person outdoor wedding April 10 vanished less than a month before her big day.
Bowser (D) relaxed indoor restaurant regulations to 25 percent capacity but kept the 10-person cap for indoor events regardless of venue size. Although these new guidelines allow the Washington Nationals to host 5,000 fans outside for its opening game April 1, outdoor events like weddings will stay limited to 50 people.
“I’ve been crying nonstop,” Foster, 29, said. “It’s hard seeing other things opening so quickly and knowing that I still can’t have my closest people with me on my wedding day.”
Two days after his first dose, Pakistan’s leader gets the virus, raising fears of heightened vaccine skepticism
ISLAMABAD, Pakistan — Pakistan's prime minister, Imran Khan, tested positive for the coronavirus Saturday, two days after receiving his first dose of a vaccine, raising fears among health professionals that the news could heighten vaccine skepticism in a country already deeply wary of inoculation.
Khan was injected with China’s Sinopharm vaccine on Thursday and was probably infected before then, according to Pakistan’s Health Ministry. The Sinopharm vaccine requires two doses about a month apart and can take up to 21 days after the second injection to become fully effective.
Minutes after the news broke of Khan testing positive, debate about the vaccine’s effectiveness heated up on social media in Pakistan, and Sinopharm began trending here on Twitter.
The Health Ministry quickly responded that the prime minister was not fully vaccinated when he contracted the virus.
Coronavirus infections among staff at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago prompt partial closure
Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida has been partially closed after some of its employees were infected with the coronavirus, according to an email sent to club members Friday afternoon.
“As some of our staff have recently tested positive for COVID-19, we will be temporarily suspending service at the Beach Club and à la carte Dining Room,” club management said, according to an email obtained by The Washington Post.
“Banquet and Event services remain open,” the email said.
The Trump Organization declined to say how many workers were affected. The Palm Beach club — which includes the former president’s home as well as restaurants and banquet facilities — has dozens of employees during the winter season.
Miami Beach extends state of emergency to April 11 in the face of spring break revelers
As curfew struck and police moved to clear Miami Beach’s iconic Ocean Drive on Saturday, throngs of revelers stood shoulder to shoulder, packing the street. In footage captured by local media, people danced on top of cars, some clutching liquor bottles. One man threw out fistfuls of cash.
Then, with sirens blaring and the sound of pepper balls being fired, those in the crowd began to run, briefly causing a stampede.
The chaotic scene played out the first night police enforced a curfew in response to an “overwhelming” volume of spring break visitors.
During an emergency meeting on Sunday, city commissioners voted to extend emergency orders imposing an 8 p.m. curfew in the entertainment district and limiting access to causeways leading to the island city. The measures are now set to continue Thursday to Sunday until April 11, the end of the spring break period.