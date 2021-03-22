New coronavirus infections are now rising in several U.S. states — despite record vaccinations against the disease — in an increase experts are attributing to the growing reach of new variants and widespread pandemic fatigue after a year of public health restrictions.

The seven-day average of newly reported cases in the United States has climbed 2.6 percent, even as overall hospitalization and deaths remain down. The rise follows weeks of decline as the nation grappled with a devastating holiday surge that has since subsided.

Still, the number of new hospitalizations and deaths has also stalled or flattened for the first time since early January, a potentially worrying sign as at least one virus variant, first identified in Britain, has recently been associated with higher rates of illness and mortality.

Public health experts have warned that as states reopen, the effort to vaccinate as many people as possible has become all the more urgent. The virus, scientists say, continues to mutate in ways that appear to help it escape immunity in some cases, even among those who have already been infected.

On both Saturday and Sunday, more than 3 million vaccine doses were administered across the United States, a new daily record, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At least 81.4 million people have received one or two doses of the coronavirus vaccine in the United States.

But in Florida, where coronavirus measures are lax, authorities in Miami Beach declared a state of emergency this weekend as large crowds of rowdy spring break revelers turned violent and disruptive. The city’s commissioner, David Richardson, blamed the unrest on “a lot of pent-up demand from the pandemic.”

He added: “And our state has been publicly advertised as being open, so that’s contributed to the issue.”