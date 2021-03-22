In Florida, a state where coronavirus measures are lax, authorities in Miami Beach declared a state of emergency and imposed a nighttime curfew this weekend as large crowds of rowdy spring break revelers turned violent and disruptive. The city’s commissioner, David Richardson, blamed the unrest on “a lot of pent-up demand from the pandemic and people wanting to get out.”
“And our state has been publicly advertised as being open, so that’s contributed to the issue,” he said.
Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
New U.S. coronavirus cases inch upward as states reopen
New coronavirus infections are now rising in several U.S. states — despite record vaccinations against the disease — in an increase experts are attributing to the growing reach of new variants and widespread pandemic fatigue after a year of public health restrictions.
The seven-day average of newly reported cases in the United States has climbed 2.6 percent, even as overall hospitalization and deaths remain down. The rise follows weeks of decline as the nation grappled with a devastating holiday surge that has since subsided.
Still, the number of new hospitalizations and deaths have also stalled or flattened for the first time since early January, a potentially worrying sign as at least one virus variant, first identified in Britain, has recently been associated with higher rates of illness and mortality.
Public health experts have warned that as states reopen, the effort to vaccinate as many people as possible has become all the more urgent. The virus, scientists say, continues to mutate in ways that appear to help it escape immunity in some cases, even among those who have already been infected.
On both Saturday and Sunday, more than 3 million vaccine doses were administered across the United States, a new daily record, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At least 81.4 million people have received one or two doses of the coronavirus vaccine in the United States.
But in Florida, where coronavirus measures are lax, authorities in Miami Beach declared a state of emergency this weekend as large crowds of rowdy spring break revelers turned violent and disruptive. The city’s commissioner, David Richardson, blamed the unrest on “a lot of pent-up demand from the pandemic.”
He added: “And our state has been publicly advertised as being open, so that’s contributed to the issue.”
Some of the states with the highest increase in new cases over the past seven days include Delaware, Hawaii, Michigan, Montana and Tennessee, according to data compiled by The Washington Post.
D.C. event planners feel overlooked as covid restrictions are lifted for others
The fate of Caroline Foster’s wedding day depended on a news conference last Monday, when D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser was set to announce the first sweeping rollback of coronavirus restrictions.
Instead of the good news she had hoped for, Foster’s dream of a 200-person outdoor wedding April 10 vanished less than a month before her big day.
Bowser (D) relaxed indoor restaurant regulations to 25 percent capacity but kept the 10-person cap for indoor events regardless of venue size. Although these new guidelines allow the Washington Nationals to host 5,000 fans outside for its opening game April 1, outdoor events like weddings will stay limited to 50 people.
“I’ve been crying nonstop,” Foster, 29, said. “It’s hard seeing other things opening so quickly and knowing that I still can’t have my closest people with me on my wedding day.”
Two days after his first dose, Pakistan’s leader gets the virus, raising fears of heightened vaccine skepticism
ISLAMABAD, Pakistan — Pakistan's prime minister, Imran Khan, tested positive for the coronavirus Saturday, two days after receiving his first dose of a vaccine, raising fears among health professionals that the news could heighten vaccine skepticism in a country already deeply wary of inoculation.
Khan was injected with China’s Sinopharm vaccine on Thursday and was probably infected before then, according to Pakistan’s Health Ministry. The Sinopharm vaccine requires two doses about a month apart and can take up to 21 days after the second injection to become fully effective.
Minutes after the news broke of Khan testing positive, debate about the vaccine’s effectiveness heated up on social media in Pakistan and Sinopharm began trending here on Twitter.
The Health Ministry quickly responded that the prime minister was not fully vaccinated when he contracted the virus.
Coronavirus infections among staff at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago prompt partial closure
Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida has been partially closed after some of its employees were infected with the coronavirus, according to an email sent to club members Friday afternoon.
“As some of our staff have recently tested positive for COVID-19, we will be temporarily suspending service at the Beach Club and à la carte Dining Room,” club management said, according to an email obtained by The Washington Post.
“Banquet and Event services remain open,” the email said.
The Trump Organization declined to say how many workers were affected. The Palm Beach club — which includes the former president’s home as well as restaurants and banquet facilities — has dozens of employees during the winter season.
Miami Beach extends state of emergency to April 11 in the face of spring break revelers
As curfew struck and police moved to clear Miami Beach’s iconic Ocean Drive on Saturday, throngs of revelers stood shoulder to shoulder, packing the street. In footage captured by local media, people danced on top of cars, some clutching liquor bottles. One man threw out fistfuls of cash.
Then, with sirens blaring and the sound of pepper balls being fired, those in the crowd began to run, briefly causing a stampede.
The chaotic scene played out the first night police enforced a curfew in response to an “overwhelming” volume of spring break visitors.
During an emergency meeting on Sunday, city commissioners voted to extend emergency orders imposing an 8 p.m. curfew in the entertainment district and limiting access to causeways leading to the island city. The measures are now set to continue Thursday to Sunday until April 11, the end of the spring break period.