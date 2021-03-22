On Friday, as he prepared to recess proceedings for the weekend, Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter A. Cahill said the court was aiming to “pick two more” — suggesting he will cap the number of alternates at three. But he has declined to definitively say what he’ll do amid continued concern about the impact of pretrial publicity on jurors and other unpredictable issues like the continued threat of covid-19.

Last week, Cahill dismissed two of the seven jurors who had been seated before Minneapolis officials announced the city would pay Floyd’s family a record $27 million to settle a wrongful-death lawsuit. Both jurors told the judge that the decision had compromised their ability to presume Chauvin innocent.

But the court replaced them with other jurors that same day and went on to pick another six jurors — a faster pace than many involved in the case had expected given the intense media coverage and conflicted emotions in the community over Floyd’s death and policing.

Cahill had originally set aside three weeks for jury selection — with the option of extending. And the court summoned a larger than usual pool of prospective jurors — about 326 people, according to numbers provided by Chauvin’s defense in a court filing last week.

So far, the seated jury is more diverse than many expected from Hennepin County, where the population is about 80 percent White. The 13 seated jurors include one Black woman, two multiracial women, two White men, three Black men and five White women.

Some local activists have complained about the racial makeup of the jury — as they have watched the defense strike several potential Black jurors who spoke of the trauma they felt seeing the viral video of Chauvin kneeling upon Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes as the man cried out for breath and for his mother before going motionless.

Most criminal juries in the county were already leaning majority White and became even more White during the pandemic, according to Mary Moriarty, a former chief public defender in Hennepin County. “We know that covid-19 has hit the Black community particularly hard. A lot of people lost jobs. A lot of people can’t take time off work because they don’t get paid to go to jury duty,” she said.

The pay for serving on a jury in Hennepin County is $20 a day.

Since jury selection began on March 9, the court has gone through roughly 110 of the 326 summoned jurors — including about 60 who have been questioned in the courtroom. Another 30 or so were dismissed by a joint motion of cause by the prosecution and defense and the rest excused by the jury office.

Eric Nelson, Chauvin’s attorney, last week asked the judge to delay and move the trial saying he was “gravely concerned” news of the Floyd family settlement had tainted the jury pool. But Cahill agreed with prosecutors who had pointed to the steady pace of jury selection as proof that pretrial publicity, including news of the settlement, had not harmed Chauvin’s right to a fair trial.

But Nelson has argued that jurors won’t be able to put the news out of their minds, even if they swear under oath that they are able to do so, because most already view Chauvin in a negative light.

In a court filing made public Friday, Nelson said two-thirds of the 326 potential jurors summoned in the case said they had a “negative” opinion of his client on a questionnaire the court distributed months before the settlement announcement. He said more than half the jury pool expressed a “neutral” view of Floyd.

Floyd died May 25, after handcuffed and restrained face down on a south Minneapolis street during a police investigation of a counterfeit $20 bill that had been allegedly passed at a local market.