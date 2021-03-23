The rampage was the latest in a history of mass shootings in the Denver area, and comes as the nation is still grappling with a devastating attack in Atlanta that left eight people dead last Tuesday.
Boulder shooting suspect identified by authorities as 21-year-old from Arvada, Colo.
Boulder police identified the suspect in the mass shooting that killed 10 people as 21-year-old Ahmad Alissa of Arvada, Colo.
Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold told reporters at a news conference Tuesday morning that Alissa was shot at the scene by responding officers and was taken to a hospital for unspecified wounds. Police say he is in stable condition.
Alissa has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and will be transferred to Boulder County Jail soon, Herold said.
“We are going to make sure we do everything in our power to make sure this suspect has a thorough trial and we do a thorough investigation,” she said.
Authorities on the suspect: ‘We will hold him accountable’
Authorities emphasized at a news conference Tuesday that a full investigation of the mass shooting is ongoing.
“Nothing can replace, nothing can fill the void of the victims and their loved ones,” said Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty, “but I promise you we will hold him accountable.”
The FBI is asking anyone with any information on the alleged shooter or the case to come forward.
“We understand our role is to seek justice for this tragic event,” said Matthew Kirsch, the acting U.S. attorney for Colorado. “My pledge is that’s exactly what the federal law enforcement is going to do.”
All 10 victims and families have been identified, police say
Police announced in a news conference that all 10 victims were identified early Tuesday and that their families have been identified.
“We are so sorry this incident happened and will do everything in our power to have trial and investigation,” Herold said to reporters.
Colorado Gov. Polis: ‘This is a loss for all of us’
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) remembered the 10 people who died in the mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, vowing to bring justice for the victims’ families.
“My heart aches today and all of ours does as Coloradoans and Americans,” he said at a news conference Tuesday. “This is a loss for us all.”
The governor said the suspect, who is in custody, would face a thorough investigation.
“This is real horror and terror for all of us, the simple act of shopping in a grocery store,” Polis said. “The loss endures. In times like this, it’s hard to see the light that shines through the darkness.”
Witness recounts seeing ‘people laying in the street’ after escaping supermarket
Standing in the darkness of the King Soopers parking lot early Tuesday, Sarah Moonshadow was still in shock that the mass shooting that killed 10 people had even happened.
In an interview with “Good Morning America,” Moonshadow, 42, who was there with her 21-year-old son, said they had been looking around the store and didn’t check out as soon as she wanted to in the moments before the alleged shooter started firing.
“I tried to run for him and my son pulled me back and said, ‘We had to get away,’ ” she said, adding that she turned her focus to son Nicolas Edwards, hoping he stayed as close to her as possible.
Moonshadow said she focused as much as she could on the sound and direction of where the gunfire was going, trying to figure out what kind of gun the shooter was using. By the fourth shot, she said she started counting how much time in between the gun was fired.
“I told him, ‘We have three seconds, stay low and don’t look, and just move fast,” she said to ABC. “I told him, 'We don’t have another option. We don’t have any other chance to get out of here.’ ”
When they did manage to escape, she recalled a horrific scene outside King Soopers.
“When we had gotten out of the store, there were people laying in the street,” she said.
Union president praises King Soopers workers in shooting response: ‘They continue to be heroes’
In the hours after 10 people were killed in a mass shooting at a King Soopers supermarket in Boulder, Colo., the president of the union representing the employees who helped the customers through the fatal situation could only describe them with one word: heroes.
“We know that when they heard gunshots, some of the workers grabbed co-workers, also led customers out to safety through various exits throughout the store, including the back dock and the back area of the store,” Kim Cordova, president of United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 7, told 9News. “They work during every man-made or natural disaster, and now, they again stepped up, helped save customers and members of the community. They continue to be heroes.”
Cordova noted how these King Soopers employees were already heroic for what they’ve done in working during the pandemic. Monday’s tragedy amplified that even more, Cordova said.
“Unfortunately, these workers are going to be traumatized over this situation, but they really acted as heroes as they’ve been throughout this whole pandemic,” Cordova said. “They really care about their community and their customers, and each other. Now, they were faced with this tragedy.”
Harris calls Colorado shootings ‘absolutely tragic’
Vice President Harris told reporters Tuesday that she found the grocery store shootings in Boulder, Colo., that left 10 dead, including a police officer, to be “absolutely tragic.”
“It’s 10 people going about their day, living their lives, not bothering anybody, a police officer who was performing his duties, and with great courage and heroism,” she said. “Seven children, I understand. Tragic. It was tragic.”
Law enforcement officials said the suspect, who carried out the attack with a rifle, was in custody, but they offered scarce details about the shooting, including any information about a possible motive.
Harris made her comments following a ceremonial swearing-in of William J. Burns to lead the CIA. He was joined by his wife and two daughters for the event at the White House complex.
Eric Talley, officer killed in Boulder shooting, loved his job and his seven children: ‘That was his life’
For years, Eric Talley had a stable job in information technology that provided for his children and his wife, who educated their seven children kids in their Colorado home.
But in 2010, after one of his closest friends died in a DUI crash, he quit, left behind his master’s degree and enrolled in the police academy at 40, according to his friends and family.
“It was remarkable to me that somebody would go to law enforcement from IT,” Jeremy Herko, who is now a lieutenant with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, told The Washington Post. “He lost pay. He lost time away from his family. He joined the police academy without a guaranteed job.”
When a gunman opened fire inside King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colo., on Monday, Talley, 51, was among the first responders to run in the door. He was fatally shot along with nine other people, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said at a news conference.
Boulder’s assault weapons ban, meant to stop mass shootings, was blocked 10 days before grocery store attack
The city of Boulder, Colo., barred assault weapons in 2018, as a way to prevent mass shootings like the one that killed 17 at a high school in Parkland., Fla., earlier that year.
But 10 days after that ban was blocked in court, the city was rocked by its own tragedy: Ten people, including a Boulder police officer, were killed at a supermarket in the city’s south end on Monday after a gunman opened fire, law enforcement officials said.
As of early Tuesday, police have yet to identify the suspect or release any details about his weapon, how he purchased it, or if the ordinance would have prevented him from buying or possessing the weapon within city limits. Police told the Denver Post and CNN that he was reported to have been carrying a rifle.