Standing in the darkness of the King Soopers parking lot early Tuesday, Sarah Moonshadow was still in shock that the mass shooting that killed 10 people had even happened.

In an interview with “Good Morning America,” Moonshadow, 42, who was there with her 21-year-old son, said they had been looking around the store and didn’t check out as soon as she wanted to in the moments before the alleged shooter started firing.

“I tried to run for him and my son pulled me back and said, ‘We had to get away,’ ” she said, adding that she turned her focus to son Nicolas Edwards, hoping he stayed as close to her as possible.

Moonshadow said she focused as much as she could on the sound and direction of where the gunfire was going, trying to figure out what kind of gun the shooter was using. By the fourth shot, she said she started counting how much time in between the gun was fired.

“I told him, ‘We have three seconds, stay low and don’t look, and just move fast,” she said to ABC. “I told him, 'We don’t have another option. We don’t have any other chance to get out of here.’ ”

When they did manage to escape, she recalled a horrific scene outside King Soopers.