China’s vaccine diplomacy stumbles as clinical trial data remain absent
Last month, a shipment of Sinovac coronavirus vaccines arrived without fanfare in Singapore from China.
Today, the vaccines sit unused in a storage facility. The wealthy city-state is moving ahead with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna for its coronavirus immunization program, with officials saying Sinovac needs to provide more data before they will consider rolling out its doses.
The case highlights the limitations of Beijing’s vaccine diplomacy. China’s lack of transparency in its clinical trials has hurt public confidence, even as national leaders from Indonesia to Sierra Leone have gotten the shots to rally their populations to do the same.
More states announce plans to expand vaccine access to residents 16 and up
Governors in multiple states announced plans Monday to open coronavirus vaccine access to all residents over the age of 16.
States opening access included West Virginia, Tennessee and Arizona. Ohio, meanwhile, said vaccine providers who are unable to fill appointment slots this week can book anyone 16 or older.
The timeline and details vary by state. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) said residents over 16 are eligible to be vaccinated immediately, although seniors will still receive preference.
Arizona announced Wednesday as the first day those over 16 can register for the vaccine at several state-operated sites, while Tennessee said April 5 would be its first day of expanded access.
At least 27 states and the District of Columbia have announced a date for vaccines to open to all residents over 16, according to a list kept by Jen Kates, Senior Vice President and Director of Global Health & HIV Policy at the Kaiser Family Foundation.
Alaska became the first state to open access, allowing all residents over 16 to receive the shots beginning March 9. Mississippi is the only other state currently giving the vaccine to everyone 16 and up, after starting on March 16.
AstraZeneca vaccine trial results may be based on ‘outdated information,’ US infectious disease agency says
Britain’s AstraZeneca may have only used partial data when it announced the results from a U.S. trial of its coronavirus vaccine, the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases said Tuesday.
The agency said in a statement that it was concerned AstraZeneca used outdated information from the large-scale trial when it reported the results Monday, “which may have provided an incomplete view of the efficacy data.”
It urged the company, which developed its vaccine with Oxford University, to work with the U.S. Data Safety and Monitoring Board to review the data and release the updated information “as quickly as possible.” AstraZeneca had said Monday that the vaccine was shown to be 79 percent effective against symptomatic covid-19 — and that it was 100 percent effective against severe illness.
It also noted that the safety board, or DSMB, had “reported no concerns among the participants receiving at least one dose of the vaccine.” Confidence in the AstraZeneca shot has plummeted among Europeans over concerns the vaccine may have caused rare but serious blood clots in a handful of patients in recent weeks, prompting several nations to suspend its use while the incidents are investigated.
But according to NIAID, which is led by the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Anthony S. Fauci, it was the DSMB that notified the institute late Monday that it was “concerned by information released by AstraZeneca on initial data from its COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial.”
Microsoft will begin to bring workers back to its headquarters next week
Microsoft is letting some employees know they can begin returning to the office March 29. The Redmond, Wash., software giant was among the first large employers to require all but essential on-site employees to work from home at the dawn of the coronavirus pandemic.
As the rates of covid-19 have declined in regions around the world, Microsoft has begun letting employees back into its facilities, representing about 20 percent of its workforce, executive vice president Kurt DelBene wrote in a blog post.
Starting next Monday, the company will begin opening its Seattle area office to employees as well, though they can still choose to work remotely, DelBene wrote. The company is requiring social distancing and face coverings for all workers who return to its facilities.
“Our goal is to give employees further flexibility, allowing people to work where they feel most productive and comfortable, while also encouraging employees to work from home as the virus and related variants remain concerning,” DelBene wrote.
As the coronavirus first spread in the United States up the West Coast last March, Microsoft largely shut down its offices, requiring most of its staff to work from home. In May, it extended the work-from-home mandate to October, though it allowed some of its 163,000 workers around the globe to voluntarily return to their offices in stages.
At the time, Microsoft president, Brad Smith, said in an interview the company expects to bring back employees “more slowly rather than more quickly because, economically, we can serve the economy with more remote work than people in many industries can.”
The company joins Google, which outlined a hybrid approach to returning to work last week, letting employees work from home sometimes but come into the office regularly for in-person meetings. The web-search giant said it plans to spend billions on both offices as well as expanding data centers for its computing operations.
U.S. sports leagues partner on pro-vaccine ad campaign
Thirteen sports leagues and organizations on Tuesday unveiled a new pro-vaccination public service announcement, the latest in a series from the Ad Council and COVID Collaborative.
The PSA, which will appear across TV and digital media platforms, features clips from pre-pandemic sporting events set to musician Willie Nelson singing “I'll Be Seeing You.”
“The COVID-19 vaccines are here,” a message reads on screen, amid clips of celebrations at a football game and basketball star Joel Embiid holding a young fan. “We’ll see you soon.”
The organizations partnering on the ad include the American Horse Council, Athletes Unlimited, Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, National Basketball Association, National Football League, National Hockey League, National Women's Soccer League, PGA TOUR, US Open Tennis Championships, Women's National Basketball Association and WWE.
The Ad Council and COVID Collaborative last month launched their pro-vaccination campaign, “It’s Up To You,” backed by more than $50 million in donations. Millions of Americans, including many Republicans and even some health-care workers, say they’re still wary of getting shots.
On March 11, the Ad Council also put out an announcement featuring former presidents and their wives urging people to get vaccinated.
The council and other messaging experts say that many Americans are confused or unnerved by the nation’s coronavirus response, including the speed of the vaccine development and the increasingly politicized tussles around it. Any campaign needs to recognize that hesitancy and respond accordingly, they say.
A focus group by longtime GOP pollster Frank Luntz said people were less receptive to messages by politicians and preferred to hear from local physicians or friends.