Dorian Taylor, 24, and Evoire Collier, 21, who both traveled to Miami Beach from North Carolina, gave the victim a pill before they propped her up on the way to her hotel room, assaulted her, and then left her, police said.

They have been charged with sexual battery, burglary and credit card fraud as a medical examiner completes tests on the woman, who hasn’t been identified, to determine a cause of death.

“He couldn’t even pick up a phone to call the police or 911 after they did whatever they did to her,” Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer said in a remote video hearing posted online by the Miami Herald.

A public defender appointed for the two men didn’t address the charges in the Monday bond hearing.

The charges were announced after Miami Beach instituted a new 8 p.m. curfew as police have made more than 1,000 arrests, including more than 400 felonies, since February.

“I have personally had trouble even sleeping at night, worrying about what’s going to happen in the city,” Mayor Dan Gelber (D) said on Sunday. “And that shouldn’t be the state of any mayor or any commissioner or any manager or any police chief.”

The incident involving Taylor and Collier began on Thursday, according to a police report reviewed by WTVJ, after the pair traveled to South Florida from Greensboro, N.C.

Police responded to a South Beach hotel where the victim, a 24-year-old who was visiting from Pennsylvania, was found dead and partially unclothed on a bed, the Herald reported.

When detectives pulled up surveillance footage, they saw two men early on Thursday morning leading the obviously incapacitated woman into the hotel. One of the defendants was “holding behind her, holding her by the neck, so she would stand still, because she was obviously intoxicated or drugged,” Miami Beach Detective Luis Alsina said in Monday’s bond hearing.

The men left less than an hour later, police said. On Saturday, police said they spotted Collier by his distinctive pants in a crowd of revelers on Ocean Drive.

Police say that Collier later confessed to meeting the woman at a restaurant and said that Taylor had given her a “green pill,” the Herald reported; he told police the pill may have been Percocet, but he wasn’t certain.

Once they helped the victim into her room, they repeatedly sexually assaulted her, Alsina told the judge, and then robbed her. “They did not call for assistance or help,” once it was clear she was unconscious, Alsina said, “and began to take all of her items.”

Taylor was seen on surveillance video using the woman’s credit cards at liquor stores and other locations around South Beach, police said, and had the woman’s phone and more green pills when he was arrested.

At Monday’s hearing, Ayana Harris, an assistant state attorney, argued that the men should be held in custody until the medical examiner determines the woman’s cause of death because they could still face more serious charges.