Meanwhile, lawmakers from Boulder to Washington are pressing for legislative action banning assault weapons. The gun linked to the suspected gunman would have been included in a city assault-weapons ban that was blocked in court just days before.
Harris says ‘it is time for Congress to act’ on assault-weapons ban: ‘The slaughters have to stop’
Vice President Harris urged Congress on Wednesday to take legislative action to ban assault weapons in the days after the Boulder shooting.
“We are seeing tragedy after tragedy after tragedy. … It is time for Congress to act,” she said on “CBS This Morning.”
Echoing the call from President Biden for Congress to act after the second mass shooting in less than a week, Harris emphasized that the push was “not about getting rid of the Second Amendment” but rather addressing the need to curb the availability of these weapons.
“There is no reason why we have assault weapons on the streets of a civil society,” Harris said. “These are weapons of war.”
Authorities say the suspected gunman purchased a Ruger AR-556 pistol days before the shooting. The AR-15 style firearm would have fallen under the city’s assault-weapons ban recently blocked in court.
Similar sentiments were offered by Colorado Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg (D) on CNN.
“Why does anybody need these types of destructive weapons?” Fenberg asked.
Harris declined to say whether Biden would take executive action if Congress would not act. The vice president said she was optimistic that it was possible for lawmakers to “agree the slaughters have to stop.”
Suspected gunman scheduled to make first court appearance Thursday
The suspect in the Boulder mass shooting is expected to make his first court appearance Thursday morning, records show.
Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, is scheduled for an hour-long court appearance Thursday after he was charged in the deaths of 10 people at a King Soopers grocery store this week. Alissa has been charged with 10 counts of murder in the first degree.
Thursday’s appearance in Boulder County court will be the first time he’s seen in public since police arrested him outside the store.
Boulder mayor: ‘The grieving is just beginning’
Boulder Mayor Sam Weaver (D) said the city is “still just getting out of shock” in the days after the mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store.
“It is quite difficult to digest, something like that happening in your backyard,” Weaver said in an interview with “CBS This Morning.” “I think the grieving is just beginning to start as we learn the names, and of course the stories behind the people who were killed.”
Weaver said he also supports President Biden’s call to ban assault weapons. A Boulder County district judge had blocked the city’s ban on assault weapons less than two weeks before the rampage. Authorities say the suspect purchased a Rugar AR-556 pistol, an firearm that city officials say would have fallen under the assault weapons ban that was in place.
The mayor said the city is likely to appeal the judge’s ruling and is also advocating for state legislators to pass through a statewide ban on assault weapons.
Weaver noted that public vigils are planned in the coming days, including at a virtual city council meeting Wednesday night.
Even in a pandemic, 2020 was the deadliest gun violence year in decades
Until two lethal rampages this month, mass shootings had largely been absent from headlines during the coronavirus pandemic. But people were still dying — at a record rate.
In 2020, gun violence killed nearly 20,000 Americans, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive, more than any other year in at least two decades. An additional 24,000 people died by suicide with a gun.
The vast majority of these tragedies happen far from the glare of the national spotlight, unfolding instead in homes or on city streets and — like the covid-19 crisis — disproportionately affecting communities of color.
Biden calls for tighter gun rules after latest shooting
President Biden on Tuesday called for tightening the nation’s gun laws, plunging him into an impassioned debate that he largely tiptoed around until it erupted anew after two mass shootings.
But Biden and Democratic leaders tempered their push for swift action with some doubt about their ability to enact new restrictions, even with their party’s control of the White House and Congress, underlining the political volatility that has long surrounded efforts to overhaul gun laws.
In hastily arranged remarks less than 24 hours after a shooting rampage in Boulder, Colo., that left 10 people dead, Biden proposed a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines, as well as an expansion of background checks during gun sales. Gun-control advocates have tried to push through all these initiatives over the past decade, but strong cultural and political divisions have stymied their efforts.
In the most mundane of American settings, a burst of bullets and 10 lives lost
BOULDER, Colo. — Dean Schiller was nearby shopping when he heard the shots. So Schiller, who regularly live-streams crime scenes on YouTube, hustled over to the entrance of the King Soopers supermarket.
Immediately, he came upon two bodies, sprawled on the pavement.
“Whoa, someone’s down right here,” he narrated. At the store entrance, he asked a man, “Did you see which way the shooter went?”
Then Schiller pivoted and addressed his audience: “Look, there’s people lying in the … street, guys.” The video showed a body slumped on the ramp into the store. Another body lay crumpled on the parking lot, prone.
Right inside the store’s front door, a victim lay on the floor, apparently having been blown backward by gunfire.
And then two more shots rang out.
Victim Tralona Bartkowiak ran a ‘treasure chest’ of a shop that catered to music festival crowd
Tralona Bartkowiak, 49, ran a clothing store with her sister in downtown Boulder — a “treasure chest” of a shop called Umba that catered to the music festival crowd, her friend Jessica Bella Lewkovitz told The Washington Post.
She had a “shining” heart, said Lewkovitz, who used to take Zumba classes with her. She made everyone feel like a close friend. She was engaged to be married.
Lewkovitz, a 37-year-old Boulder resident, said she went to Umba Monday evening after the shooting, not realizing that Bartkowiak was at the scene of the rampage, let alone that she had been killed. News of the tragedy was everywhere that evening, and an employee expressed concern that her friend was at the King Soopers, Lewkovitz recalled. But she didn’t hear anything about Bartkowiak.
Then, on Tuesday, authorities shared a list of the victims. Lewkovitz saw the name “Tralona” and still did not realize her friend was dead — because everyone knew Bartkowiak simply as “Lonna,” she said.
“I cannot believe it,” she said.
Umba describes itself online as “a family run business” and “a progressive operation with conscientious practices” that puts profits toward an organic farm in Oregon.
“We believe in positivity, and we can’t wait to share that energy with the universe,” the business says on its Facebook page.
The Post could not immediately reach employees at Umba or family members Tuesday, but friends took to social media with their grief.
“Life will not be the same without you and I know this will be hard for a lot of people to heal from,” Kristian Reynolds wrote on Facebook, remembering Bartkowiak as “one of the nicest kind hearted people I’ve ever met.”
Reynolds posted a photo of Bartkowiak smiling on motorcycle for a photo shoot, gazing up through purple-heart sunglasses.
Victim Neven Stanisic’s family fled Bosnia to seek a safe life in the U.S.
Neven Stanisic’s family fled war-torn Bosnia in the 1990s, said Iva Petrovic, the wife of the reverend at their Denver-area church.
They left “everything” behind, she said, Serbian refugees seeking a safe life in the United States.
Monday’s shooting brought a whole new world of loss.
“You can lose everything you have, like material things, you can always recover, you can always recuperate, you can always start again. … But with stuff like this, it’s like, how can you? How can a person do that?” said Petrovic.
She calls herself a “spiritual mother” to Stanisic and all the children who belong to Saint John the Baptist Serbian Orthodox Church in Lakewood, a city just west of Denver.
Twenty-three-year-old Stanisic started working as a teenager, helping to support his family, she said. On Monday, he was fixing the coffee machines inside King Soopers and was just leaving in his truck when the violence unfolded.
Stanisic’s family knew he had a job at King Soopers, Petrovic said. They tried to find him — but they couldn’t get anywhere near the scene of the shooting, she said. Everything was blocked. They called Petrovic and her husband about 3 in the morning, crying, to share the terrible news, she said: Neven was dead.
Petrovic remembers Stanisic as a quiet boy who gave her shy smiles, someone she held up as a role model for her own children. He was well-mannered and respectful to the parents who worked so hard for him and his sister, she said. “And he was very loved.”
“Their whole life, they worked and sacrificed, and they’re a hard-working, decent family,” said Petrovic, a 36-year-old resident of Lakewood. “We really love them and feel their loss like our own.”
The family asked the Petrovics to handle all media inquiries, which have poured in from as far away as their native Europe, she said. The phone has been ringing all day, with parishioners calling as well.
“Every one of them, they all cried,” she said.
Everybody seems to have the same question, she said Tuesday evening.
“What drove a person to do something like that? … Why? Why?”
Victim Jody Waters brought Beanie Babies to Boulder
Jody Waters brought Beanie Babies to Boulder.
Waters used to co-own a boutique called Applause, then part of Boulder’s downtown Pearl Street Mall pedestrian district, where the plush animals were first sold in Boulder in the 1990s.
Jenn Haney said friends gathered Tuesday at her clothing store, Island Farm, to remember Waters, who worked at the store for six years until recently taking time off to care for her new grandson.
“She just brought such a bright, sparkly energy, and the world’s just dimmer with her gone,” Haney said. “She loved retail, and she loved the customers. She made people really feel like they mattered.”
Lily Rood met Waters when Rood started working at Island Farm two years ago. Rood said Waters helped her get through a tough breakup.
“She told me to move into her neighborhood so she could look over me and be a mother figure to me,” Rood said. The two lived close to each other in a neighborhood across from King Soopers.
“We went out for margaritas one night, and we went straight back to my apartment, across the street from her, and we built my bed and my dresser. And to this day,” she fondly joked, referring to the margarita-laced, assembly, “I don’t want to jump on my bed, and a screw is definitely loose in my dresser.”
The Denver Business Journal published a feature on Waters’s boutique in time for Applause’s 20th anniversary in 1999.
The shop, which she co-owned, sold clothing and gifts “for mother and child.” Waters described her shopkeeping style as “a creative shopper who buys for other creative people,” according to the article. She didn’t try to set trends. She sold things she liked — including the Beanie Babies.
Victim Lynn Murray was a brilliant comet who streaked through everyone’s life, husband says
Lynn Murray’s husband described her as a brilliant comet who streaked through everyone’s life — but also the anchor of his family, whose grace and beauty seemed to hold everyone in her sway.
“She was very much the center,” John R. Mackenzie said Tuesday. “She was the spiritual guide. She was the awareness and consciousness for all of us. She understood all of us better than ourselves. She knew how to console and how to fix anything and make it better. She was adored.”
Murray, an Ohio native, was a former photo producer and editor for Condé Nast and Hearst, supervising shoots that appeared in Cosmopolitan, Marie Claire and other fashion magazines, before she left to raise her children. She was so likable and good with people that she befriended New York’s “Soup Nazi,” the famously cantankerous vendor who became the subject of a “Seinfeld” episode.
“It’s like the comet that goes across the sky for 62 years,” said Mackenzie, 59. “We recognized how blessed we were. I’m standing here talking to you and waiting for her to come through the door, and it’s not going to happen.”
Mackenzie said he met his future wife at a photography studio in the late 1980s while she was supervising a shoot involving French photographer Jacques Malignon and he was working for an apparel firm. Mackenzie said they took advantage of everything the city had to offer by way of culture or social life, including dinners with their friend, the late Anthony Bourdain. Mackenzie and Murray married in 1995 in Mauritius and moved to Long Island. While their two children, Pierce and Olivia, were still young, but their own lives were still built around endless work days, nannies and long commutes to Long Island, Mackenzie said they decided to step back. They moved to Florida, where Murray quit her job to devote herself to parenting. Eventually they moved to Colorado to be near Olivia.
Mackenzie, in a lengthy interview by phone, ranged over many of the conflicting emotions and thoughts that have occupied him and his family since they learned that wife died inside the store.
“I walked around screaming at the world for two hours, you know? And I tried to talk to my wife,” Mackenzie said. “God you have no idea. I’m never going to see her again.”
Boulder shooting suspect developed violent streak by senior year in high school
ARVADA, Colo. — Maybe he didn't quite fit in at his midsize high school in this Denver suburb, but Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa certainly didn't stand out. One of 11 siblings in a family that emigrated from Raqqa, Syria, two decades ago, Alissa seemed to get along with others in his early teens — a moon-faced boy who wrestled but perhaps wanted for friends.
“He was a pretty chill kid from what I can remember,” said Mark Dorokhov, who said he often ate lunch with Alissa during the short period that Dorokhov attended Arvada West High School. “He wasn’t like a popular kid or anything. And he wasn’t like the high school loser either. He was just kind of in-between. He was like me, I guess.”
That mild persona soon unraveled. In November 2017, his senior year, the man accused of killing 10 people in a Boulder grocery store this week stood up in class and assaulted an unsuspecting student, pummeling him in the head and face for an alleged ethnic slur. He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault and was sentenced to probation and community service.
‘There is no good motive, it is evil,’ Gov. Polis says of Boulder shooting
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said in an interview with CNN on Tuesday that there are indications that 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, who is accused of killing 10 people at a grocery story in Boulder, could have been driven by mental issues “and extreme paranoia” based on the remarks made by his brother.
In an interview with the Daily Beast, Ali Aliwi Alissa said his brother, of Arvada, Colo., had exhibited signs of paranoia — often about imaginary people chasing or following him — for years leading up to the shooting and that his brother has a history of violence and alarming behavior.
Polis (D) told CNN that regardless of what the investigation concludes, the tragic events “won’t make sense to anybody.”
“There is no good motive, it is evil,” he said. “We will learn the dimensions of it, everybody is asking now why that site, why those people, none of us know that.”