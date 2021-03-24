After weeks of steady increases around the world in the number of new cases of the coronavirus, deaths look set to follow suit, according to a weekly report from the World Health Organization.

For six weeks in January and February the number of new cases fell around the world until recently they started to rise again under pressure of virulent new variants and relaxing restrictions. Deaths are now catching up with a 3 percent global rise in fatalities over the past week — Southeast Asia in particular has seen a major increase of 14 percent.

Experts have long warned that major increases in the numbers of new cases are always followed first by increased hospitalizations and then by higher death rates, which now appears to be coming to pass on a global scale.

The new rise in deaths around the world has implications for the United States, where fatalities are still falling, but the numbers of new cases are starting to creep up again. The U.S. vaccination program, which is moving faster than many other countries, may yet stave off the latest wave, however. To date, almost a third of the eligible population in the country has been vaccinated.

More than three-quarters of all new cases and deaths are reported from Europe and the Americas. Brazil in particular, however, has been devastated, reporting a record 3,251 death Tuesday — three times more than the much larger United States.