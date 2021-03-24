More than three-quarters of all new cases and deaths were reported in Europe and the Americas. Brazil in particular, however, has been particularly devastated, reporting a record 3,251 deaths Tuesday — three times more than the much larger United States. The global trend suggests that U.S. deaths, which have continued to fall for months, may soon rise again as well.
Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
Global coronavirus deaths halt long slide, inch upward, warns WHO
After weeks of steady increases around the world in the number of new cases of the coronavirus, deaths look set to follow suit, according to a weekly report from the World Health Organization.
For six weeks in January and February the number of new cases fell around the world until recently they started to rise again under pressure of virulent new variants and relaxing restrictions. Deaths are now catching up with a 3 percent global rise in fatalities over the past week — Southeast Asia in particular has seen a major increase of 14 percent.
Experts have long warned that major increases in the numbers of new cases are always followed first by increased hospitalizations and then by higher death rates, which now appears to be coming to pass on a global scale.
The new rise in deaths around the world has implications for the United States, where fatalities are still falling, but the numbers of new cases are starting to creep up again. The U.S. vaccination program, which is moving faster than many other countries, may yet stave off the latest wave, however. To date, almost a third of the eligible population in the country has been vaccinated.
More than three-quarters of all new cases and deaths are reported from Europe and the Americas. Brazil in particular, however, has been devastated, reporting a record 3,251 death Tuesday — three times more than the much larger United States.
In the past week, Brazil has reported the highest number of new cases in the world, with a half-million, which dwarfs the nearly 375,000 new U.S. cases over the same period. The Brazilian population is two-thirds the size of the American population. Vaccine rollout has also been much slower in Brazil, with only 7.6 percent of the population receiving a first dose.
Senate confirms new U.S. surgeon general to take high profile role in battling the pandemic
The Senate on Tuesday voted 57 to 43 to confirm Vivek H. Murthy as United States surgeon general, ensuring that a top ally of President Biden will play a visible role in responding to the coronavirus pandemic.
All 50 Senate Democrats and Independents voted to support Murthy, joined by seven Republicans.
The surgeon general, also known as the “nation’s doctor,” typically serves as a prominent spokesperson on public health issues but has a limited role in policymaking. But Biden has pledged that Murthy — who advised him in the Obama White House, on the board of the Biden Institute at the University of Delaware and, most recently, during the presidential campaign and transition — will have an expanded role in his administration.
Federal data shows nearly half of all schools are open full time again
The first federal data on education during the pandemic finds nearly half of public schools were open for full-time, face-to-face classes, with White children far more likely than Black, Hispanic or Asian American students to be attending in person.
The data suggests the nation is both close to a goal set by President Biden for a return to school and a considerable distance to a full return to normalcy.
The survey also raised questions about the quality of education being delivered to those learning from home. About one-third of schools offer two hours or less of live instruction per day for those learning either full or part-time at home. Some offer none.
The survey results include a representative sample of schools serving fourth- and eighth-grade students, the first attempt by the federal government to assess the state of education since schools closed en masse a year ago.
Citing packaging defects, Hong Kong suspends BioNTech vaccine rollout
HONG KONG — Hong Kong and Macao suspended their rollout of the BioNTech coronavirus vaccine Wednesday, citing packaging defects related to a single batch of doses, according to statements from both governments.
Tens of thousands of people in the neighboring Chinese territories have received their first BioNTech dose from the batch now under investigation, adding to confusion and mistrust in coronavirus vaccinations at a time of low uptake in Hong Kong.
The BioNTech vaccine is distributed in Hong Kong and Macao by Fosun Pharma, a Shanghai-based pharmaceutical company, rather than Pfizer, its distributor in the United States. The vaccine needs two doses to be effective and must be kept in a cold storage facility. More than 150,000 people in Hong Kong have received a first shot of the BioNTech vaccine, while about 250,000 have received a vaccine made by China’s Sinovac.