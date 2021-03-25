His appearance in Boulder County court, which will be live-streamed, will be the first time he has been seen in public since police arrested him outside the store, stripped to his shorts with blood from a gunshot wound rushing down one leg.
Police have yet to establish a motive in the shooting.
Authorities found this week that Alissa purchased an AR-15-style weapon days before the shooting. The firearm would have fallen under an assault weapons ban that was recently overturned by a judge.
The tragedy in Boulder has renewed calls from officials for a ban on assault weapons., with President Biden joining Colorado leaders in calling on Congress to act after the second mass shooting in a week. Vice President Harris echoed that push against assault weapons, saying this week, “The slaughters have to stop.”
This is a developing story.