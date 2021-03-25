Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, the suspected gunman in this week’s mass shooting in Boulder, Colo., is scheduled to make his first court appearance Thursday morning in what authorities anticipate will be “a lengthy court process.”

The 21-year-old from Arvada, Colo., has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder for his alleged shooting rampage of a King Soopers grocery store.

His appearance in Boulder County court, which will be live-streamed, will be the first time he has been seen in public since police arrested him outside the store, stripped to his shorts with blood from a gunshot wound rushing down one leg.

Police have yet to establish a motive in the shooting.

Authorities found this week that Alissa purchased an AR-15-style weapon days before the shooting. The firearm would have fallen under an assault weapons ban that was recently overturned by a judge.

The tragedy in Boulder has renewed calls from officials for a ban on assault weapons., with President Biden joining Colorado leaders in calling on Congress to act after the second mass shooting in a week. Vice President Harris echoed that push against assault weapons, saying this week, “The slaughters have to stop.”

This is a developing story.