$10 billion pledged to close racial, income gaps in U.S. vaccine coverage
The Biden administration is committing nearly $10 billion to address a problem that has bedeviled health officials overseeing the coronavirus immunization effort: inequities in vaccine coverage based on race, income and geography.
Deploying funding largely from the pandemic aid plan that cleared Congress this month, the administration will invest more than $6 billion in community health centers and make front-line essential workers and all people 16 and older with high-risk medical conditions eligible for vaccination at such sites. More than 65 percent of doses allocated by the federal government to community health centers have gone to people of color, the administration said in a fact sheet announcing the plans.
Additional resources, the government promised, “will expand access to vaccines for vulnerable populations and increase vaccine confidence across the country.”
Vaccine hesitancy rife among health-care workers in the Middle East
A majority of health-care workers in the Eastern Mediterranean region say they intend to be vaccinated against covid-19, according to a new study. But a significant proportion of those surveyed also said they either were undecided or planned to decline immunization.
Researchers led by Egypt’s Alexandria University found that 58 percent of physicians, nurses and pharmacists in 10 countries across the region had plans to get vaccinated, even if it was not mandatory. But some 42 percent said they were not intending to take the shot — or were undecided because of safety concerns.
The study surveyed health-care workers in Afghanistan, Egypt, Iraq, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Pakistan, Sudan and Yemen. The highest levels of vaccine hesitancy among health-sector workers were observed in Lebanon, where more than 58 percent of respondents said they would decline or were unsure about the shot.
Similar levels of vaccine hesitancy were found in Kuwait (57 percent) and Egypt (54 percent), according to the study, which surveyed workers’ attitudes through an online questionnaire.
Those who were skeptical of the vaccine said the clinical trials were “unreliable,” that they were afraid of potential side effects or that they worried immunity from the shot would last only a short time. A smaller number worried about the vaccine causing death.
“This is worrisome,” the study authors said. Recommendations from health-care professionals “play a key role in their patients’ vaccination behavior … they serve as an important source of information for the general public,” they said.
Those nations with the highest number of health-care workers who say they plan to be vaccinated include Afghanistan, Libya, Pakistan and Yemen.
Second wave of infections crashes over India as vaccines roll out
NEW DELHI — It is a race against time, with consequences for millions of people in India and beyond.
After falling steeply for months, coronavirus cases are surging in the world’s second-most-populous country, pitting a new wave of infections against India’s vaccine rollout.
On Wednesday, India recorded 53,476 new cases, the highest figure since October. The speed of India’s second wave has alarmed experts, who say it probably reflects changes in behavior, waning immunity among those previously infected, and the influence of new variants. Deaths from the virus are also on the rise in India, with 250 reported on Wednesday.
Ahead of WHO report, U.S. says more study of coronavirus origins needed
The United States hopes that a forthcoming report from the World Health Organization on the origins of the coronavirus will be “a real step forward for the world” in understanding the pandemic but also believes that further investigation will be needed, an official said this week in Geneva.
Chinese and international scientists backed by the WHO are set to release a report on the findings of a four-week trip to China’s Wuhan earlier this year, where they interviewed local researchers and doctors to pinpoint the source of the first coronavirus outbreak. The first reported cluster of cases emerged from a seafood market.
The United States and some in the scientific community have already raised concerns about the international team’s apparent lack of access inside China, which, for its part, has suggested, improbably, that the virus was imported from abroad on packages of frozen food.
“We are hopeful that it [the report] will be based on science and be a real step forward for the world understanding the origins of the virus so we can better prepare for future pandemics,” the U.S. chargé d’affaires in Geneva, Mark Cassayre, said at a briefing Wednesday, Reuters reported.
But, he said, U.S. officials anticipated that additional work would be required to find the source of the pathogen that has killed upward of 2.7 million people and infected 125 million more.
“That would probably require, as we would presume, further studies of the team, maybe travel to China or further discussions,” Reuters quoted Cassayre as saying.
The report remains highly political and its release was already postponed earlier this month.
“The last understanding we had was that it is expected to come out this week — we’ll have to see if that actually happens,” Cassayre said, the Associated Press reported. “We have a clear understanding that other studies will be required.”
Biden administration looks to extend ban on evictions
The Biden administration is weighing whether to extend a soon-expiring federal policy that prohibits landlords from evicting their cash-strapped tenants, as the U.S. government seeks to buy more time for an estimated 10 million families who have fallen behind on their rent.
The extension under discussion could run at least through July, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe a decision that isn’t yet final. Without it, the federal eviction ban is set to lapse in seven days, opening the door for some Americans to be removed from their homes.
The issue has taken on fresh urgency at a time when the federal government is racing to distribute roughly $47 billion in new coronavirus relief to families still struggling to pay off back-due rent and ever-mounting utility bills.
Israel says it has fully vaccinated more than half of its population against coronavirus
More than half of Israel’s population has been fully vaccinated with two doses of the coronavirus vaccine, the country’s health minister said on Twitter Thursday.
The nation of just 9.3 million has launched one of the world’s swiftest immunization rollouts, buoyed by cash, a young population and universal health care coverage.
“We passed the 50% mark of all Israeli citizens fully vaccinated with the second dose. . . . Thanks to you, the state of Israel [will] defeat the coronavirus,” Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said in his announcement on Twitter.
“All that remains is to follow instructions so that the coronavirus does not return,” he said.
Israel began vaccinating residents with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in December. It requires two shots about three weeks apart.
Since then, Israel has provided Pfizer and the scientific community with some of the first real-world data on the vaccine’s efficacy, showing in two studies that the injection significantly reduces viral transmission.
Two months ago, Israel was averaging between 7,000 to 8,000 new infections each day. Now, it is recording less than 1,000 daily new cases. It has reported a total of 830,000 cases since the pandemic began and more than 6,000 deaths.
Israel has come under fire for not extending its successful vaccine rollout to include Palestinian residents in the West Bank and Gaza. Israel has provided some shots to Palestinians who work in Israel and settlements in the West Bank.
Trump’s ‘warp speed’ vaccine leader accused of sexual misconduct, removed from GlaxoSmithKline board
Moncef Slaoui, the pharmaceutical industry veteran and vaccine specialist who led President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed, was fired from the board of a medical company Wednesday over allegations of sexual misconduct.
GlaxoSmithKline, the majority shareholder of Galvani Bioelectronics and Slaoui’s former longtime employer where he led vaccine development, announced it terminated Slaoui as Galvani chairman following an investigation triggered by a letter sent last month detailing alleged “sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct.’’
The alleged misconduct occurred “several years ago’’ and was aimed at a female colleague at GlaxoSmithKline while Slaoui also worked for the pharmaceutical giant, the company said.
Slaoui issued a written apology for the conduct later on Wednesday.
Cuomo’s family given special access to coronavirus testing in New York
As the coronavirus pandemic swept through New York early last year, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s administration arranged for his family members and other well-connected figures to have special access to state-administered coronavirus tests, dispatching a top state doctor and other state health officials to their homes, according to three people with direct knowledge of the effort.
As part of the program, a state lab immediately processed the results of those who were tested, the people said, even as average New Yorkers were struggling to get tested in the early days of the pandemic because of a scarcity of resources. Initially, the lab was capable of running only several hundred tests a day for a state with 19 million residents.
The use of state resources to benefit people close to the governor raises serious ethical questions, experts said. New York law prohibits state officials from using their positions to secure privileges for themselves or others.
Hospital executive resigns after diverting vaccines to employees of Trump’s Chicago hotel
The chief operating officer of a small Chicago hospital resigned on Wednesday after reports that he used coronavirus vaccines meant for low-income residents to vaccinate employees at his luxury wristwatch dealer, his regular steakhouse and his condo building — which is former president Donald Trump’s Chicago tower.
The resignation of Anosh Ahmed was announced late Wednesday by Loretto Hospital, a hospital serving a majority-Black neighborhood on Chicago’s West Side.
Ahmed’s actions — reported over the past week by the news site Block Club Chicago — had raised concerns that Loretto executives were putting their friends ahead of their patients. The city of Chicago had already cut off Loretto’s supply of new vaccines while it investigated.
On March 10 and 11, Loretto vaccinated 72 employees at Trump’s downtown hotel and condo tower, where Ahmed had bought a $2.7 million 43rd-floor condo five months earlier. Under city guidelines, hotel workers were not supposed to be vaccinated until three weeks later.
In updated analysis, AstraZeneca says vaccine 76% effective in U.S. trials
An updated company analysis of the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford showed that the two-shot regimen was robustly effective — 76 percent at preventing symptomatic illness — according to a news release from the drugmaker late Wednesday.
The finding, only slightly lower than results announced days earlier, underscores that the vaccine being widely used by many countries appears to be a powerful tool to help end the pandemic. No severe cases of illness were reported in study volunteers who received the vaccine. Among people 65 and older, the vaccine was 85 percent effective, the company reported.
The new data may not resolve challenges that the vaccine and the company face in the United States, because repeated missteps have sown confusion and distrust that may result in slower and closer scrutiny of the data.