The United States hopes that a forthcoming report from the World Health Organization on the origins of the coronavirus will be “a real step forward for the world” in understanding the pandemic but also believes that further investigation will be needed, an official said this week in Geneva.

Chinese and international scientists backed by the WHO are set to release a report on the findings of a four-week trip to China’s Wuhan earlier this year, where they interviewed local researchers and doctors to pinpoint the source of the first coronavirus outbreak. The first reported cluster of cases emerged from a seafood market.

The United States and some in the scientific community have already raised concerns about the international team’s apparent lack of access inside China, which, for its part, has suggested, improbably, that the virus was imported from abroad on packages of frozen food.

“We are hopeful that it [the report] will be based on science and be a real step forward for the world understanding the origins of the virus so we can better prepare for future pandemics,” the U.S. chargé d’affaires in Geneva, Mark Cassayre, said at a briefing Wednesday, Reuters reported.

But, he said, U.S. officials anticipated that additional work would be required to find the source of the pathogen that has killed upward of 2.7 million people and infected 125 million more.

“That would probably require, as we would presume, further studies of the team, maybe travel to China or further discussions,” Reuters quoted Cassayre as saying.

The report remains highly political and its release was already postponed earlier this month.