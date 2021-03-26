On Monday, a 21-year-old suspect opened fire at a King Soopers grocery store, killing a police officer and three employees, among others.
Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, the suspected gunman, appeared in court for the first time Thursday, where a judge ruled that he would be held without bail.
Alissa’s lawyers asked to delay the next status hearing in the case for two to three months, saying “we cannot do anything until we are able to fully assess Mr. Alissa’s mental illness.”
“We cannot begin to assess the nature and depth of Mr. Alissa’s mental illness until we have the discovery from the government,” Kathryn Herold, one of his attorneys, said to Mulvahill. Herold, an attorney with the Colorado Public Defender’s Office, offered no additional details.
The judge granted the request and called for a recess after roughly six minutes. Alissa did not enter a plea, but will do so later in the judicial process.
The 21-year-old from Arvada, Colo., has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder for his alleged shooting rampage of a King Soopers grocery store. The Boulder County district attorney’s office said in a news release that “additional charges would be filed in the weeks ahead.”
Later in the day, Boulder police revealed that Alissa was taken into custody at a hospital using a pair of handcuffs that belonged to Talley, saying it was “our distinct honor” to remember their fallen colleague as they booked the suspect into jail.
Mark Berman contributed to this report.