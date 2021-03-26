President Biden began his first White House news conference by practically inviting reporters to ask him about the major story of the past year. He talked about his administration’s efforts to reopen schools closed during the pandemic, celebrated a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package and announced a new goal to administer 200 million doses of coronavirus vaccines by his 100th day in office.

But the president’s introductory remarks were the last time the pandemic was mentioned during Thursday’s Q&A. Over the next hour, not a single one of the masked and socially distanced journalists assembled in the East Room asked about it.