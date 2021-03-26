Soaring demand for coronavirus vaccines in India is causing a global supply shortage of up to 90 million doses, the United Nations said this week. The fresh cuts to the world’s vaccine inventory are a major setback to immunization efforts primarily in poorer countries.

A surge in new cases there has put pressure on the Serum Institute of India, one of the world’s largest vaccine manufacturers, to divert production for domestic demand, the U.N.-backed Covax facility said in a statement late Thursday. The facility, which includes the World Health Organization and Gavi Vaccine Alliance, seeks the equitable distribution of coronavirus vaccines worldwide.

Covax said that it warned 64 participating nations of expected delays in vaccine deliveries this month and in April, shortages that will affect up to 90 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and its Indian-made version, Covishield. The statement also said that the Serum Institute’s contract with Gavi included funding for increased manufacturing capacity.