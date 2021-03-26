In a statement, Covax said that it has warned participating nations of the expected delays, which will affect supplies both of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and its locally made version, Covishield.
D.C. seniors in priority Zip codes aren’t booking vaccine appointments
D.C. senior citizens are lagging behind other eligible groups in booking coronavirus vaccination appointments through the city’s preregistration system, with 35 percent not securing an available slot after getting an invitation from the city.
Seniors living in “priority” Zip codes — which have the lowest vaccination rate in the city — made an even smaller share of appointments, about 59 percent, according to data presented at a news conference Thursday.
That compares with 75 percent of eligible workers and 78 percent of residents with medical conditions who successfully signed up for shots after receiving an invitation.
Neither D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) nor city health officials offered an explanation as to why the rate for seniors was lower.
More than 30,000 seniors have been fully vaccinated in the District, according to the data. When the preregistration portal opened earlier this month, officials urged residents to help thousands more seniors sign up for available slots.
Analysis: Trump-led response to pandemic may have cost hundreds of thousands of lives
One year after the coronavirus pandemic began, the United States has been reshaped in remarkable ways.
But there’s still the nagging question: What could have been different?
We’re starting to find some answers, including ones that offer a pointed political lesson.
It’s likely that the government’s response to the pandemic led to hundreds of thousands of deaths that could have been prevented. And it’s likely that the pandemic response cost Donald Trump the presidency.
Recent research from Andrew Atkeson of the University of California at Los Angeles determined that implementation of robust efforts to halt the spread of the virus last May — widespread testing, mask mandates — could have held the country’s death toll below 300,000 in total.
His model estimates that the country will reach 672,000 deaths overall as vaccines are rolled out, one of every 490 Americans alive at the beginning of last year. That’s a gap of nearly 400,000 deaths.
Vaccine demand in India soars, prompting shortages to global supply
Soaring demand for coronavirus vaccines in India is causing a global supply shortage of up to 90 million doses, the United Nations said this week. The fresh cuts to the world’s vaccine inventory are a major setback to immunization efforts primarily in poorer countries.
A surge in new cases there has put pressure on the Serum Institute of India, one of the world’s largest vaccine manufacturers, to divert production for domestic demand, the U.N.-backed Covax facility said in a statement late Thursday. The facility, which includes the World Health Organization and Gavi Vaccine Alliance, seeks the equitable distribution of coronavirus vaccines worldwide.
Covax said that it warned 64 participating nations of expected delays in vaccine deliveries this month and in April, shortages that will affect up to 90 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and its Indian-made version, Covishield. The statement also said that the Serum Institute’s contract with Gavi included funding for increased manufacturing capacity.
India, however, is in the throes of an outbreak driven by rising cases in the western state of Maharashtra, home to Mumbai. On Friday, India’s health ministry reported more than 59,000 new cases in the past 24 hours — the highest number of new daily infections since October.
NFL has ‘no intention’ of making coronavirus vaccines mandatory for players, coaches
The NFL and the players’ union have no plans at this point to make coronavirus vaccines mandatory for players, coaches or staff members, officials said Thursday.
The league and the NFL Players Association consistently have expressed support for vaccination efforts. But they will stop shy, based on their conversations thus far, of requiring vaccinations under their joint coronavirus protocols for participation in practices, games or other team-related activities.
“That is consistent with what our preliminary conversations about vaccines have been,” a person familiar with the NFLPA’s view said.
A person with knowledge of the league’s vaccine planning said that “education, answering questions and as much info as anyone wants is the approach.”
Neither side elaborated on the reasoning behind stopping short of mandating vaccinations.
At Biden’s first presidential news conference, no reporter asked about the pandemic
President Biden began his first White House news conference by practically inviting reporters to ask him about the major story of the past year. He talked about his administration’s efforts to reopen schools closed during the pandemic, celebrated a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package and announced a new goal to administer 200 million doses of coronavirus vaccines by his 100th day in office.
But the president’s introductory remarks were the last time the pandemic was mentioned during Thursday’s Q&A. Over the next hour, not a single one of the masked and socially distanced journalists assembled in the East Room asked about it.
Instead, Biden was asked at least 10 times about the surge of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, which has lately dominated news coverage, and been portrayed as a major crisis for his administration. (Some immigration experts say the migration numbers match a seasonal pattern and the coverage is overblown.)
E.U. says coronavirus vaccine exports higher than administered doses
BERLIN — The European Union released new figures Thursday showing it has exported more coronavirus vaccine doses than it has administered, but leaders meeting for a virtual summit played down the threat of blocking shipments leaving the bloc.
Overall, 77 million doses have been shipped from the European Union since early December, 88 million will have been distributed internally by the end of the week, and 62 million shots have been administered within the bloc, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.
While Europe has exported more than 20 million doses to Britain — no longer an E.U member — the bloc has so far sent fewer than 16 million doses to Germany, which is more populous.
Britain has exported no vaccine doses back to the European Union, according to E.U. officials.