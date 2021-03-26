Please Note

Soaring demand for coronavirus vaccines in one of the world’s worst hotspots is causing a global supply shortage of up to 90 million vaccine doses, according to the United Nations, a setback to immunization efforts primarily in poorer countries.

A surge in new cases in India is putting pressure on the Serum Institute — a major global vaccine manufacturer — to divert resources toward domestic production, the U.N.-backed COVAX facility said. The facility seeks the equitable distribution of coronavirus vaccines worldwide.

In a statement, COVAX said that it has warned participating nations of the expected delays, which will affect supplies both of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and its locally made version, Covishield.

Here are some significant developments:
  • The United States is on pace to clear President Biden’s new goal of 200 million coronavirus shots in his first 100 days. The revised target is twice the original but sets the president up to declare victory on an issue that will help define his nascent presidency.
  • The European Union released new figures showing it has exported more coronavirus vaccine doses than it has administered, but leaders meeting for a virtual summit played down the threat of blocking shipments leaving the bloc.
  • Brazil reported a record high of 100,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day Thursday, just days after the country’s official death toll from the pandemic surpassed 300,000.
  • The NFL and the players’ union have no plans at this point to make coronavirus vaccines mandatory for players, coaches or staff members.
  • More than 30 million people have been infected by the coronavirus in the United States since the pandemic began and over 547,000 people have died.

6:54 a.m.
At Biden’s first presidential news conference, no reporter asked about the pandemic

By Elahe Izadi and Paul Farhi

President Biden began his first White House news conference by practically inviting reporters to ask him about the major story of the past year. He talked about his administration’s efforts to reopen schools closed during the pandemic, celebrated a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package and announced a new goal to administer 200 million doses of coronavirus vaccines by his 100th day in office.

But the president’s introductory remarks were the last time the pandemic was mentioned during Thursday’s Q&A. Over the next hour, not a single one of the masked and socially distanced journalists assembled in the East Room asked about it.

Instead, Biden was asked at least 10 times about the surge of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, which has lately dominated news coverage, and been portrayed as a major crisis for his administration. (Some immigration experts say the migration numbers match a seasonal pattern and the coverage is overblown.)

6:50 a.m.
E.U. says coronavirus vaccine exports higher than administered doses

By Rick Noack

BERLIN — The European Union released new figures Thursday showing it has exported more coronavirus vaccine doses than it has administered, but leaders meeting for a virtual summit played down the threat of blocking shipments leaving the bloc.

Overall, 77 million doses have been shipped from the European Union since early December, 88 million will have been distributed internally by the end of the week, and 62 million shots have been administered within the bloc, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

While Europe has exported more than 20 million doses to Britain — no longer an E.U member — the bloc has so far sent fewer than 16 million doses to Germany, which is more populous.

Britain has exported no vaccine doses back to the European Union, according to E.U. officials.